Tottenham tee up enticing double deal by storming into race for £17m Serie A sensation

Tottenham Hotspur have been keeping an eye on Juventus-owned Frosinone winger Matias Soule, according to reports in Italy.

Ivan Perisic and Manor Solomon are both injured at the moment, which means Tottenham could have done with another winger in their squad. It is something they might address in January.

Recently, Tottenham have been linked with Juventus wide man Samuel Iling-Junior. And now, other than the Englishman, they could try to buy Soule from the same club.

Soule is currently on loan at Serie A side Frosinone, where he has scored six goals from 13 appearances so far.

A recent report from La Gazzetta Dello Sport claimed Juventus have been trying to generate interest in the 20-year-old, who could be attractive for Newcastle United and Crystal Palace.

Since then, Calciomercato has claimed Tottenham are also long-term admirers of Soule and still intend to monitor his progress.

To sign him, the bidding would have to start from €20m (£17m), since Soule remains under contract in Turin until 2026.

But his form has swiftly turned him into a player Juventus could cash in on to raise funds without removing someone directly from their first team.

Before he went to Frosinone, Soule earned 21 senior appearances for Juventus, who do still believe he has a bright future but might be forced into a tough decision.

Now, it appears he has three potential routes into the Premier League, the latest provided by Tottenham.

Could Tottenham take two wingers at once?

Calciomercato‘s brief report does not mention whether or not Iling-Junior could also join as part of a double deal, but there have been links.

Both Soule and Iling-Junior are left-footed wingers, but the former prefers to play on the right flank and the latter usually operates on his natural side.

Therefore, financial factors aside, there is nothing from a technical standpoint to suggest they could not be part of the same squad, whether that is back at Juventus, with Tottenham or someone else.

For now, Ange Postecoglou will have to keep relying on the likes of Dejan Kulusevski, Bryan Gil and Brennan Johnson as his wingers while other players are unavailable or covering different positions.

For example, Son Heung-min has often featured out wide under previous managers, but Postecoglou has been placing his captain as a centre-forward recently.

Even Kulusevski has been playing in more of a central position as an attacking midfielder while James Maddison has been out.

Although Tottenham have various places to strengthen, including down the spine of their team, the wide areas will have to be considered if they want their recent form to be sustainable.

In Soule’s case, though, a deal would probably have to wait until the summer due to his current commitments with Frosinone.

Tottenham already have a few other Argentine players in their squad, such as Cristian Romero, Giovani Lo Celso and Alejo Veliz.

In the future, Soule could become part of their project too, but nothing indicates any kind of deal is advanced just yet.

