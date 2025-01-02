Sam Johnstone is likely to be the subject of a loan offer from Tottenham

Tottenham are reportedly planning to offer an ‘escape route’ to Wolves man Sam Johnstone, with the goalkeeper surplus to requirements just months after heading to Molineux.

Spurs have been without No.1 goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario since November, when he suffered an ankle injury. After that happened, manager Ange Postecoglou stated he’d keep faith with second-choice keeper Fraser Forster.

But the England international has since conceded 15 goals in seven Premier League games, and almost jeopardised victory in the League Cup quarter-final.

As a result, a new goalkeeper move is in the works, with TBRFootball reporting that Tottenham are exploring a move for another England international – Johnstone.

It’s believed Spurs want to sign him on loan to fill the gap Vicario will continue to leave for some time yet, with it not yet known how long it’ll be until he returns to action.

Wolves are said to be willing to let Johnstone leave in January, and Tottenham will therefore offer an ‘escape route’ for the goalkeeper, who only joined the club in August.

At the time, Wolves thought Jose Sa would be leaving, but he remained, and has played more often that Johnstone.

Johnstone a priority for Spurs

A move for Johnstone, or another goalkeeper, is a priority for Tottenham in January.

Indeed, TEAMtalk is aware they are eager to strengthen the goalkeeper position, along with adding a new centre-back, winger and striker.

It could be difficult to bring in quality players in each position if they were to only sign players permanently.

As such, a loan for somebody with the quality of Johnstone seems a fantastic way to get around that, saving funds for other positions.

Tottenham round-up: More priority moves sought

Moves at centre-back are in the offing, with Tottenham offered Fikayo Tomori, a player they are now considering landing, as per a report.

They had been said to be interested in Ben Godfrey, too, but after he was also offered, it’s reported they’ve turned their nose up at him.

Meanwhile, Spurs are said to be interested in landing Manchester City attacker Jack Grealish, a player they once almost signed from his previous club Aston Villa.

Another potential attacking transfer is that of Evan Ferguson, with TEAMtalk sources stating Tottenham could potentially approach Brighton for his transfer in January.

