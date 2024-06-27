Tottenham Exclusive: Midfielder told he has no future under Postecoglou, with LaLiga transfer greenlit

Giovani Lo Celso has been identified as a player that Tottenham Hotspur want to offload as early in the summer transfer window as possible, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Tottenham are set for a busy summer and are looking to help build a side that can help Ange Postecoglou. This means more has to happen in the outgoings department as much as incomings.

One player the club are desperately trying to move on is midfielder Lo Celso, who TEAMtalk has learned has been told has no future at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

He has spent most of his time out on loan in recent years with multiple stints in Spain and has almost left the club permanently on multiple occasions.

This summer the club have asked intermediaries to help find him a move alongside his agents and they are open to including him in deals to secure transfer targets. He was floated in an offer for Jacob Ramsey, but that was only in conversation and not officially.

While he was not loaned out last term, Lo Celso was largely limited to appearances as a substitute and as a result, his 22 Premier League appearances amounted to an actual playing time of just 510 minutes, during which he produced two goals and two assists.

The end result is Postecoglou has seen enough and feels that Lo Celso doesn’t add to his squad in a meaningful way.

READ MORE – Tottenham player-plus-cash offer rebuffed by Aston Villa as Unai Emery snubs reunion

Giovani Lo Celso favours return to Spain

Lo Celso would much rather return to Spain and play in La Liga where he has been for the past 4 seasons TEAMtalk can confirm.

He has been loaned out to Villareal and Real Betis and it is the latter who are keen to bring him back on a permanent basis.

They are hopeful of completing a permanent deal for the midfielder who has given them the green light ahead of any other suitors. However there is work to be done there as Betis are trying to shift players and don’t won’t to meet Spurs demands.

Spurs want around £12 million and the Spanish side are only wanting to part with £8 million which has left talks between them on hold.

The north London side will accept a bid from literally anyone for the Argentine and are open to offers.

Lo Celso will leave this summer and its likely he ends up in Spain, with one year left on his deal and no place in Ange’s squad, he is heading for the exit.

DON’T MISS – Seven Tottenham transfer targets at the 2024 Copa America as Postecoglou plans upgrades