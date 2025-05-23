Tottenham’s victory in the Europa League final over Manchester United might not be enough to save Ange Postecoglou, with reports suggesting that their players ‘expect’ him to be relieved of his duties.

Winning the Europa League has granted Spurs qualification to the Champions League next season and Postecoglou must take credit for guiding the team to their first major trophy in 17 years.

However, the London side’s Premier League season has been nothing short of embarrassing for a club of their stature. Tottenham currently sit 17th, on track for their worst campaign since 1974/75.

According to The Daily Mail, Spurs’ players do not expect Ange Postecoglou to be their head coach next season despite achieving a historic Europa League triumph.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is said to have already begun exploring potential replacements, ‘including Fulham boss Marco Silva’ – although TEAMtalk understands that another Premier League manager stands a good chance of landing the role.

“Should Levy stick to his guns, Postecoglou will walk away from North London having maintained his record of lifting silverware in his second season at multiple clubs,” the report adds.

“The former Celtic boss could represent an attractive option for top clubs, and it’s currently under wraps whether he would eye a break if he does depart.”

Tottenham ‘discuss’ appointing Prem boss

Amid the ongoing speculation surrounding Postecoglou, journalist Santi Aouna has claimed that ‘internal talks’ have taken place at Tottenham over appointing Brentford’s Thomas Frank as his replacement.

“Tottenham have discussed about Thomas Frank among new manager candidates in case of Spurs sack Ange Postecoglou,” Aouna posted on X.

“Internal talks took place about several options.”

TEAMtalk insider Fraser Fletcher revealed back in December that Tottenham had shortlisted Frank as a potential Postecoglou successor.

In Fletcher’s latest update on Frank on April 16, he shared that sources have informed him that the Brentford head coach could be ready to take on a new challenge next season.

Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola has also been looked at by Spurs but the Spaniard looks set to stay with the Cherries for at least another season after penning a new contract this month.

Frank, along with Fulham’s Silva, will be firmly in the frame should Tottenham decide to part ways with Postecoglou, despite their Europa League victory.

