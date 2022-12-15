Tottenham expected to ‘make life very difficult’ for summer signing by bringing in impactful Argentina upgrade

Alexis Mac Allister continues to be linked with Tottenham Hotspur, which has prompted questions over the future of one summer signing already.

Tottenham brought in six new players for the 2022-23 season over the summer. Despite sitting in the top four of the Premier League, they are already looking at reinforcing their squad further, though. After all, some of the new recruits have had minimal impact.

Ivan Perisic and Richarlison have probably been the better additions, while Clement Lenglet has had a fair share of responsibility too.

In contrast, Fraser Forster was only ever brought in to be a backup, whereas the likes of Djed Spence and Yves Bissouma could have questions about their status in the team.

Between them, the pair reportedly cost a combined fee of £50million when arriving from Middlesbrough and Brighton respectively. However, Spence is yet to start a Premier League game and Bissouma has only been chosen six times from the first minute in top-flight matches.

Antonio Conte has preferred a pairing of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Rodrigo Bentancur in midfield instead of Bissouma, regardless of the potential that the Mali international was showing on the South Coast.

Soon, Tottenham could bring in someone who used to share a pitch with Bissouma at Brighton. Indeed, they have been linked with Albion’s Argentina international, Alexis Mac Allister.

Due to compete in the World Cup final on Sunday after starting five of Argentina’s six matches in Qatar so far, Mac Allister has been adding to his growing reputation on the world stage.

Now, there is a belief that Tottenham are ready to compete for his signature to further bolster their midfield.

With that in mind, Bissouma might have even more questions to ask about his own role, according to former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell.

Campbell questions Alexis Mac Allister consequence on Yves Bissouma

Discussing Mac Allister in an interview with Football Insider, Campbell gave his approval to the idea of Tottenham making the signing. However, he did wonder what it would mean for Bissouma.

Campbell said of Mac Allister: “He’s a really good player.

“There was a lot of talk about him before the World Cup anyway. But you can see what an impact he’s had on this Argentina midfield.

“He’s good on the ball, he’s smart, he’s a worker.

“But them signing another midfielder will make life very difficult for Yves Bissouma.

“He’s not getting into this side, and they’ve spent £25million on him. If Mac Allister comes in, then it’ll be interesting to see what happens with Bissouma.”

In fairness, there were several times when Bissouma and Mac Allister featured in the same lineup for Brighton. They shared a pitch in 50 matches when their paths crossed before.

But competition for places might be tougher at a bigger club like Tottenham, as Bissouma is learning. Neither Bentancur nor Hojbjerg are letting Conte down at the moment. Hence, it would be a tricky task to dislodge them from the starting lineup.

If Conte thinks Mac Allister has a better chance than Bissouma, though, the summer signing will only be wondering more if he made the right decision back in June.

