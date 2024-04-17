Tottenham expecting multiple offers for downcast midfielder unable to make it work under Postecoglou

Tottenham are expected to receive multiple offers for Giovani Lo Celso in the summer

Tottenham are reportedly expected to receive ‘multiple offers’ for fringe man Giovani Lo Celso, who has been left upset at his lack of minutes under Ange Postecoglou.

In a difficult campaign due to injuries, Spurs have utilised a lot of players. Indeed, 30 different players have represented the north London outfit in senior competitions.

Injury troubles have meant some players who usually would not have been in Postecoglou’s plans have had to be.

That was the case for Lo Celso, who’d likely not have had an awful lot of playing time after his return from a loan at Villarreal due to the presence of James Maddison in his position, with the Englishman being directly involved in eight goals in his first nine league games.

But in his 11th, the former Leicester man was injured, and having only played 24 minutes before that point, Lo Celso was elevated to the side.

He made a cameo appearance in the game after Maddison’s injury, and then scored in consecutive games against Aston Villa and Manchester City in the next two, before chipping in with two assists against Bournemouth five games later.

But other than that, he’s done very little and with Maddison now back in the mix, Lo Celso’s minutes have dwindled.

It has previously been reported he is ‘upset’ by that, and as such will look to ‘force’ a move away from north London in the summer.

Many offers expected for Lo Celso

It seems he’s going to be in luck, as it’s expected the midfielder will be in demand this summer.

According to Football Insider, Tottenham are expected to receive ‘multiple offers’ for Lo Celso.

It’s not clear which sides are going to go after him, but the suggestion is that clubs within Europe are going to be keen on the midfielder.

It has recently been reported that Real Betis are going to attempt to re-sign him.

Familiar surroundings could help Lo Celso

Lo Celso was signed by Tottenham from Betis, and had the best single season of his career with them in the campaign prior to the move.

Indeed, he scored nine goals and provided five assists in La Liga, while also scoring five goals and assisting one in seven Europa League games, and he bagged two goals in the Copa del Rey.

He hasn’t got close to scoring that amount of goals in a season at Tottenham or on either of his loans with Villarreal, so it might be that returning to the comfort of Betis is what’s needed for him to return to the top of his game.

Whether or not that move is one that comes to fruition remains to be seen.

