Tottenham explode back into Chelsea star hunt as last-gasp bid for £80m man on the way

Ange Postecoglou has his eyes on bringing Conor Gallagher to Tottenham

Tottenham are reportedly readying a last-gasp bid for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher after the move collapsed previously.

Spurs’ interest in Blues man Gallagher has been reported for some time. It’s being driven by Ange Postecoglou, who’s widely reported to be a big fan of the midfielder.

The Tottenham boss has brought in some top players during his time at the club, so nobody will turn their nose up at any of the signings he makes.

The Gallagher one looked to be a move with legs when it was suggested Chelsea were looking to sell as a way to ease Financial FairPlay concerns, given his sale would bring in pure profit as he came through their academy.

However, they changed that stance when Tottenham first looked to make the move – it ‘collapsed’ when the Blues decided they would not sanction a mid-season sale.

It therefore looked as if Spurs would settle without the addition of a new midfielder, especially with Kalvin Phillips heading to West Ham.

That seems wise, as even if they could get Gallagher, they’d apparently have to pay north of £60million.

But while it looks unlikely, it seems Spurs are going to try for the move after all.

Tottenham readying last-gasp bid

Transfer insider David Ornstein has revealed he “wouldn’t rule out” the development of a move for Gallagher.

Football Insider have taken that a step further, as they state Tottenham are ‘readying a shock last-gasp bid’ for the Chelsea midfielder.

Indeed, they want to prise him away before the window closes despite the Blues’ no-sale stance in January.

That stance means if they are to sell, it’ll be for a big fee.

Chelsea want £80m for Gallagher

Indeed, Football Insider states Chelsea want £80million for Gallagher if he’s to go this month.

It’s not made clear whether or not Tottenham will rise to that fee, but given they’re planning a bid, they’ll surely go at least somewhere near paying what the Blues want.

Given they’ve already spent £26million on Radu Dragusin, dropping another £80million in one go seems unlikely, but a well structured deal might be possible.

It remains to be seen if that’s the case, but it’s clear Postecoglou is not ready to give up on Gallagher, so maybe so.

There is enough time for the move to go through if the clubs can come to an agreement.

