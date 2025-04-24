Tottenham are competing with three Premier League clubs to sign Inter Milan centre-back Yann Bisseck, TEAMtalk understands, who will be available for the right price this summer.

Spurs are keen to strengthen in multiple areas and a new centre-back signing is a possibility, after injuries to Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Radu Dragusin have exposed their lack of cover in the position.

Back-up centre-half Ben Davies is also expected to leave Tottenham this summer when his contract expires. The London side are expected to make defensive reinforcements and are looking at several targets, despite the uncertainty surrounding manager Ange Postecoglou.

TEAMtalk understands that Tottenham are keeping an eye on Inter defender Bisseck, who has performed well this season and earned himself a call-up to the German national team.

The 24-year-old has made 34 appearances across all competitions for the Nerazzurri this term, helping his side to keep an impressive 18 clean sheets in the process.

Sources state that Tottenham are the latest club to gather fresh details on Bisseck as they consider a summer approach, but they are not alone.

We understand that West Ham, Everton and Bournemouth are also monitoring the defender, who Inter will sell for the right price.

Inter Milan name their price for Tottenham target

TEAMtalk sources state that Inter are open to discussing the potential departure of Bisseck, but only under the right conditions and crucially, after the Club World Cup, which runs from June 14th to July 13th.

The Italian giants value the defender at around €35m-€40m (£30m-£34m).

West Ham boss Graham Potter is keen to add to his defensive options this summer, while Everton are looking at potential replacements for Michael Keane, whose Toffees contract expires this summer. Interest also remains in Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite, hence why David Moyes’ side are attentive to defensive targets.

TEAMtalk’s Everton correspondent Harry Watkinson revealed on April 23rd that Burnley’s Maxime Esteve, Nottingham Forest’s Andrew Omobamidele (on loan at Strasbourg) and Basaksehir’s Jerome Opoku are centre-back targets for the Toffees.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, are exploring options in defence due to the interest in Dean Huijsen, who is a target for Chelsea, Liverpool and Real Madrid.

We could therefore see four Premier League sides all battling to sign Bisseck this summer, but whether any are willing to match Inter’s price tag still remains to be seen.

Bisseck is contracted until 2029, so Inter are under no pressure to sell if no side meets their valuation of the talented centre-back.

