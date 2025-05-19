Rayan Cherki has confirmed he will leave Lyon at the end of the season, sparking a flurry of interest across Europe as clubs line up to trigger his modest €20m release clause, with Tottenham among his suitors, TEAMtalk understands.

The 21-year-old forward has enjoyed a standout campaign in Ligue 1, registering 12 goals and 20 assists in all competitions – form that’s turned heads at some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Yet despite his obvious talent, concerns around his character and attitude persist, with several sides still wary of how he’d adapt to a new dressing room.

We understand that Tottenham are firmly in the mix, though they’re holding fire until after the Europa League final.

A Champions League spot and clarity over the managerial situation – with departing Ajax boss Francesco Farioli still the frontrunner, as TEAMtalk revealed on May 14 – will be decisive factors in whether Spurs move forward decisively.

Borussia Dortmund remain interested in Cherki after previously exploring a deal in January. They considered triggering the release clause earlier this year but opted to wait.

Fresh developments could occur soon with regards to Dortmund and Cherki, but no new moves have been made since February, when they were last in contact.

Atalanta keeping tabs on Rayan Cherki

Serie A outfit Atalanta are another club keeping tabs. Talks with Cherki’s camp took place last summer but stalled over doubts surrounding his temperament.

However, Gian Piero Gasperini’s potential contract renewal as manager of Atalanta – and his proven ability to manage strong personalities – could breathe new life into their pursuit.

Beyond those three, several elite sides have gathered information, including Bayern Munich, Manchester City, PSG, Newcastle, and Crystal Palace.

With a low release clause of €20m (£16.8m) and no stumbling blocks on Lyon’s end, the final decision is expected to come down to the strength of the project offered and the financial package for the player’s entourage.

In short, the race for Cherki is wide open – and it’s only just getting started – but Tottenham are a side to keep a close eye on.

The youngster has long been touted to be a top talent with world-class potential and the fact that he can play as a winger on either flank or as an attacking midfielder appeals to Spurs.

The project proposed to Cherki, and also the value of the commissions for the entourage will be two key elements in the various negotiations for personal terms, given that the talks with Lyon are not a problem for any club.

