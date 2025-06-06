Tottenham Hotspur are being tipped to make a move on LaLiga giants Atletico Madrid to sign a seasoned defender after reports continue to suggest that a top star could head back to Italy this summer.

Major changes are expected to a Spurs squad that struggled badly with injuries during the 2024/25 season and massively underperformed domestically, despite the Europa League win producing a welcome silver lining and a first trophy success in 17 years.

Doubts continue to rumble on over whether Ange Postecoglou will still be in charge come the start of the new campaign, but transfer business has already kicked into gear after Kevin Danso’s loan from Lens was turned into a permanent deal.

And now a fresh report has emerged detailing Tottenham‘s interest in signing experienced Atletico full-back Reinildo Mandava.

Speaking after victory in Europe, Postecoglou admitted that signing players with Champions League experience was an absolute must for a young Spurs squad – an admission that is warranted whether the Australian remains in charge or not.

Mandava certainly has that, having appeared in 26 UCL games for Diego Simeone’s men since joining them in 2022 from French outfit Lille and Africa Foot reports that Spurs are firmly in the race for his signature.

In total, the Mozambique international has featured 102 times for Atletico and while he nominally plays as a left-back, Mandava can also play on the right or centrally. The fact that he has that ‘Champions League experience’ though ticks a number of boxes, as Tottenham prepare for a return to Europe’s elite cup competition.

The defender is due to become a free agent at the end of this month, although Atletico have added a short extension so that he can feature in the Club World Cup before he then likely departs for nothing later this summer.

The report does add, however, that Tottenham are not the only interested suitors and that Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace also are also keen on the player.

Atletico star could be straight Udogie replacement

Mandava’s ability to play multiple defensive roles certainly makes him an attractive proposition, especially when left-back Destiny Udogie continues to be linked with a return to Serie A.

The Italy international, who has struggled with injury issues for the past two seasons, was in and out of Postecoglou’s side during the current campaign, with Djed Spence often preferred in the left-back role.

Indeed, Udogie has never really recaptured the stunning form he produced in the opening 10 games of the 2023/24 campaign, having been a €20million signing from Udinese back in 2022.

Recent reports from Corriere della Sera claims that AC Mian have targeted the 22-year-old as a replacement for Theo Hernandez at the San Siro.

The report adds that Milan’s new head coach Massimiliano Allegri and their new sporting director Igli Tare have identified the Tottenham man and Leeds United’s Junior Firpo as their top full-back targets for the summer.

Udogie has scored two goals and added four assists in 66 games for the club so far.

