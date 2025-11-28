Tottenham are in the hunt for a new striker in January

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly joined the race to sign a striker in the form of his life in the January transfer window, rivalling Serie A giants Roma in a swoop for the player who could cost just €30million (£26m / $34.6m).

Despite Richarlison and Randal Kolo Muani both finding the net in the 5-3 Champions League defeat to PSG in midweek, Spurs are still expected to be in the market for new attacking recruits in the winter window.

The fact that Dominic Solanke’s timeframe for a return to action continues to remain unclear, Kolo Muani is only on loan and Richarlison’s future is still in doubt, means the future of the No.9 position for Thomas Frank’s side continues to be a major talking point.

TEAMtalk transfer insider Dean Jones has revealed to us that Tottenham are open to the possibility of signing Kolo Muani permanently from PSG, if he continues to show improvement on his early-season struggles.

However, following a £100m injection from majority shareholders ENIC to go towards a January spending spree, links to several strikers, along with left-wingers, have been aplenty.

Indeed, the likes of Ivan Toney, Dusan Vlahovic and Samu Aghehowa are all known targets for Spurs sporting director Fabio Paratici, although another name can now be added to that mix.

A report from Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport states that Tottenham are in a potential battle with Roma to sign FC Midtjylland’s attacking sensation Franculino Dju.

Franculino is a player in demand right now, with the likes of Aston Villa and Newcastle having been linked as well. Meanwhile, TEAMtalk reported back in August that West Ham were also keen on his services.

The 21-year-old striker has been in sensational form this season, scoring 19 goals and providing three assists in 28 games for the Europa League outfit.

His scintillating form has not gone unnoticed, with Roma keeping a close watch on the forward for the last six months and getting a first-hand look at his qualities in a clash with Midtjylland on Thursday night.

However, it appears that Tottenham may have thrown a spanner in the works of Roma’s efforts to seal a deal for Dju in the January window, if the reports from Italy are accurate.

Why Tottenham have to sign Ivan Toney instead

It’s all well and good Tottenham being linked with the likes of Aghehowa and Dju, but scoring goals for fun in Portugal and Denmark is a far cry from producing on a regular basis in the Premier League.

Vlahovic could be a different proposition where he to sign, having had significant success in Italy and the Champions League, but Toney should be the player Spurs are all in on.

The connection with Thomas Frank speaks for itself, but Toney is a proven scorer in English football and arguably in the peak of his powers – even if he has been playing in the Saudi Pro League since the summer of 2024.

In 61 games for Al Ahli, Toney has netted 41 goals and hardly missed any game time with injuries, something that cannot be said of Tottenham’s current No.9 options.

TEAMtalk has reported how Tottenham and Everton have both been keeping tabs on Toney, with the north London outfit having had direct contact via Frank.

Our transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher revealed on November 19 that Toney would be willing to take a pay cut of around 50 per cent to join a a Prem club this winter.

Key to his desire to come back is the fact that he wants to fight his way back into Thomas Tuchel’s England squad ahead of the World Cup next year.

However, Al Ahli will take some convincing to offload a player who has been so prolific and fired them to title glory last season.

