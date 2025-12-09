Tottenham, Manchester City and West Ham have joined Manchester United and Arsenal in checking in on Eintracht Frankfurt star Nathaniel Brown, who impressed in against Barcelona in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Brown, 22, provided an assist for Frankfurt’s goal in a 2-1 defeat to Barcelona at the Camp Nou, continuing his impressive form this season.

The twice-capped German international operates on the left side of defence and flourishes when given the opportunity to push down the wing. His modern style of play is eye-catching, and TEAMtalk sources believe it is only a matter of time before he lands in England.

West Ham were on the scene early in a scouting sense, but bigger sides are taking a look and could make a move in 2026.

Tottenham’s interest in Brown is intriguing, because they have been looking for a player of his type, and the club have just been dealt news that Destiny Udogie faces an injury layoff.

Udogie should be back in January, but it is a warning sign of the depth they are going to need in order to challenge at the very top level under Thomas Frank. It is believed they have started to look at the situation of Brown more closely in recent times.

Man City have an eye on this too, and they are planning to sign a new full-back in one of the next two windows…

Premier League switch beckons for Frankfurt ace

Arsenal and Man Utd have also been linked with Brown on the back of scouting missions, but no progress has opened up yet on either front, despite both looking at him since the start of the season.

Striking a deal for Brown is possible as Frankfurt are open to selling at the right price – even though he only joined them in January 2024.

He would cost upwards of £50million, and the German international is prepared to test himself in the Premier League if an offer lands.

It has been expected that Brown would move on at the end of the season, but a big bid in January could even change Frankfurt’s stance.

