Tottenham ready to exploit cheeky clause to re-sign former star brutally sold by Pochettino; Pedro Porro is a huge admirer

Tottenham are reportedly willing to buy back Marcus Edwards in the January window with the club ready to take advantage of a clause in his deal to sign the player with a 35% reduction on his asking price.

The winger was handed his debut at Tottenham by Mauricio Pochettino back in September 2016, having risen through the academy ranks at the club. Prior to his debut, which came in a League Cup tie at Gillingham, Pochettino had compared Edwards to ‘a young Lionel Messi’ due to the player’s low centre of gravity.

However, despite seemingly being highly-rated by the Tottenham boss, Edwards was allowed to leave for Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes in 2019, using the move as a springboard to move to Sporting Lisbon in January 2022.

That move to the capital club has been the making of the player, who has made his mark both domestically and in European competition for Ruben Amorim’s side.

Indeed, Edwards has 18 goals and 12 assists from 80 appearances for Sporting, a goal contribution just short of every 2.7 appearances.

That form has brought him to the attention of several Premier League sides, and there has even been talk of a senior England call-up for the winger, who has been capped by his country from Under-16s through to Under-20s level.

Aware of the interest in his services, Sporting have placed a £52m (€60m) exit clause in his deal in an effort to protect his valuation.

Interestingly, Tottenham have never lost sight of their player and actually held 50% of his rights through transfers to Vitoria Guimaraes, with the agreement passing on towards his move to Sporting.

As a result, that granted Spurs the opportunity to purchase the player back for effectively half-price – around £26m.

READ MORE ~ The top 10 dribblers in Europe in 2023-24: Eze, Sane, Cherki…

Tottenham can re-sign Marcus Edwards in complicated deal

However, the chance to re-sign Edwards for half-price has since been waived by Tottenham off the back of the Pedro Porro deal.

Indeed, in negotiations with Sporting for Porro in January – the player initially joined Spurs on loan before making the move permanent in the summer – Tottenham agreed to waive 15% of their rights – meaning they are only entitled to 35% of any future sale.

To that end, Spurs would need to pay 65% of his £52m exit clause were they to re-sign him – some £33.8m.

Now, according to Correio de Manha, Spurs are ready to exploit that clause to bring the 24-year-old back to the club in the January window.

They report that two goals and three assists in his last five appearances has reinvigorated Spurs’ interests in re-signing their former star.

Per the report, Chelsea are also among those keen, though it is Tottenham who are favourites owing to their clause-led advantage in the transfer race.

Indeed, it’s claimed Ange Postecoglou wants to work with Edwards at Spurs and strengthen his squad ahead of what they hope will be a push to claim a top-four finish and a return to the Champions League next season.

Pedro Porro a big fan of Tottenham old boy

One man who would be particularly delighted to reunite with Edwards is Porro, who played with the winger for a year, before his own move to Tottenham.

The pair struck up a good understanding at Sporting, with Porro branding the winger an ‘extraordinary talent’ during a March interview with The Guardian.

Tottenham, though, are fairly well blessed for wingers with Manor Soloman providing back up for Dejan Kulusevski and Brennan Johnson. Son Heung-min can also play out wide, and it may be the South Korea reverts to a deeper attacking role from current more central position if Spurs go out and sign a new centre forward in January instead. The versatile Richarlison – although like Soloman is himself currently injured – is another versatile attacking option for Postecoglou.

DON’T MISS: Tottenham finally find Kane replacement as Postecoglou prepares swoop for highly sought-after striker