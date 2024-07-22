Bryan Gil could be on the move from Tottenham

Tottenham are looking to seal a quick double exit from the club after two stars were left behind from the Asian leg of their pre-season tour.

Spurs boarded their flight to Japan earlier on Monday but decided to leave senior players back at Hotspur Way who are surplus to Ange Postecoglou’s plans.

The Australian opted to take a selection of promising academy talent and experience to head to Japan and South Korea, with the Tottenham boss once again showing his ruthless side.

The official Spurs site released the travelling party for the tour and while veteran stopper Fraser Forster has remained in north London to continue his rehabilitation from a fractured foot, Bryan Gil and Sergio Reguilon were both left out to ‘explore prospective transfer opportunities’.

DON’T MISS: Tantalising Tottenham XI to lead Postecoglou to promised land and end 16-year trophy wait

Tottenham insider Paul O’Keefe then took to X to reveal that the club are in discussions over a possible exit for Gil.

O’Keefe reports that LaLiga outfit Girona are interested in signing the Spain international, although there has been no agreement over a transfer fee at this stage. talks are said to be ongoing though.

Fabrizio Romano has also delivered an update on the player by confirming Girona have opened initial talks to try and conclude a deal.

Nightmare Gill spell set to end

Spurs forked out £21.6m for Gil back in 2021 when he was part of the deal that saw Erik Lamela join Sevilla.

Gil has made just 43 total appearances for the club since signing and has never scored in what has turned out to be a fairly disastrous addition for the club.

There is no mention at this stage of where Reguilon could end up, with the Spaniard having had two different loan spells at Manchester United and Brentford last season.

Meanwhile, Rodrigo Bentancur, Giovani Lo Celso, Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven will all rejoin the squad closer to the start of the season after their efforts at the Copa America and Euro 2024 respectively.

READ NEXT: Tottenham quoted €30m to sign serious Udogie rival but insider incites shock Conor Gallagher LaLiga hijack

In terms of their tour schedule, Tottenham play J League champions Vissel Kobe in Tokyo on Saturday at 11am.

They will then face K League All Stars in Seoul July 31 at 12pm, with the final game coming against Bayern Munich on August 3 – also at midday.