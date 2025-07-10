Tottenham exploring Gibbs-White move with TWO attackers to follow Kudus coup

Tottenham’s summer window has exploded into life with reports claiming two attack-minded stars including Morgan Gibbs-White could follow Mohammed Kudus into the club.

Spurs are paying £55m to sign Kudus from West Ham, though the overhaul in Thomas Frank’s final third will not stop there.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein broke news on Thursday afternoon of Tottenham turning their attention to Gibbs-White.

The Nottingham Forest vice-captain is among the finest attacking midfielders in the Premier League and had come under serious consideration over at Manchester City earlier in the summer.

However, City elected to sign Tijjani Reijnders and Rayan Cherki instead, leaving Gibbs-White’s future in a state of flux.

Ornstein revealed there are no shortage of high-powered suitors who are sniffing around a move and Tottenham can now be added to that list.

The trusted reporter stated: “Tottenham Hotspur are set to turn their focus to Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White as work continues to bolster Thomas Frank’s squad for next season.

“Gibbs-White is high on the recruitment lists of several leading clubs and Spurs hope to convince him to join them if a deal can be agreed with Forest.”

Ornstein’s update was quickly followed by separate reports from the BBC, Fabrizio Romano and Ben Jacobs.

Tottenham’s move for Gibbs-White is understood to be accelerating quickly and should cost a minimum of £60m to complete.

Forest do not want to lose Gibbs-White but are aware of his desire for a new challenge. A move to Spurs would give the attacking midfielder the chance to play Champions League football.

Kudus, Gibbs-White and one more

Gibbs-White primarily operates in an attacking midfield role, meaning James Maddison is the player whose minutes could be negatively impacted the most by his arrival.

Kudus is expected to line up on one of the wings and news of Tottenham’s breakthrough for the Ghanaian came at roughly the same time as their interest in Yoane Wissa emerged.

ICYMI: Three reasons West Ham accepted cut-price Kudus, Tottenham transfer revealed

Reporter Ben Jacobs was the first to break THE news of Tottenham taking a close look at the 28-year-old. However, initially it was not made clear whether the Kudus coup would prevent Spurs from proceeding for Wissa too.

According to Sky Sports reporter, Dharmesh Sheth, the Kudus move will NOT put a stop to Tottenham’s Wissa plans.

“With Mohammed Kudus’ arrival at Tottenham imminent, there have been question marks as to whether this will impact any of their other activity,” began Sheth.

“Well, they are after one of Thomas Franks’ former players, Yoane Wissa. That pursuit, I’m told, will not be impacted by Kudus’ imminent arrival.

“There’s been no club-to-club contact between Tottenham and Brentford as of yet, but we expect that to be pretty soon.

“Wissa is into the final year of his contract and turns 29 in September, with those ingredients, Tottenham may feel that there is a deal to be done.”

It is important to note Brentford do hold an option to cover the 2026/27 campaign in Wissa’s contract, meaning the Bees aren’t in as weak of a bargaining position as Sheth alluded to.

Furthermore, Brentford will not sell both Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo in the same summer. As such, Spurs must race to seal a deal with Wissa before Man Utd strike an agreement of their own for Mbeumo.