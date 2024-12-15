Tottenham could be back in business with Leeds United in 2025 after a crucial defender in Daniel Farke’s squad supposedly caught their attention – and that of two Premier League rivals.

Spurs are really struggling for depth at centre-back at the moment and have had to use some players out of position as cover, such as Archie Gray, who arrived at the club in the summer after making his name as a midfielder or right-back for Leeds.

Clearly, it would be beneficial for Tottenham to bring in more expertise at centre-back – and to do so, they could turn to Leeds again.

That’s because they are now monitoring Pascal Struijk, according to a report from TBR Football.

Struijk has played every minute of Leeds’ Championship campaign so far, usually partnering former Tottenham man Joe Rodon. And now, a battle is forming for Struijk’s services.

The report claims Tottenham are ‘following Struijk closely’ – as are fellow Premier League sides Brighton and Wolves.

The fact that Struijk is left-footed makes him especially appealing to Tottenham, since Micky van de Ven and Ben Davies have both suffered hamstring injuries.

READ MORE: Harry Kane picks elite Tottenham forward as man he’d most like to raid Spurs for at Bayern Munich

Can Leeds keep Struijk away from Tottenham?

Leeds have Struijk under contract until 2027, but are trying to convince him to extend his stay at Elland Road via a new deal.

It would be highly unlikely for them to allow him to leave in January while they are chasing promotion from the Championship, but their fate by the end of the season could prove critical.

If Leeds – who lost the play-off final last season – fail to secure promotion to the Premier League, Struijk could leave them for a top-flight club.

And Tottenham might be in a better position than Brighton or Wolves to sign him, since they have good relations with Leeds thanks to the Gray, Rodon and Manor Solomon deals this summer.

Should they need an immediate boost in January, though – and it looks like they do – a more attainable target for Tottenham might be Getafe’s Omar Alderete.

TEAMtalk can confirm Alderete is under serious consideration by Tottenham, while in the longer term they are keeping an eye on Sporting’s Ousmane Diomande.

Latest Tottenham news

In a prediction that their last buy from Leeds is going to pay off in the long run, a respected journalist has detailed why Gray is ‘the future’ of Tottenham.

Meanwhile, in other news, TEAMtalk can confirm that Ange Postecoglou is in no immediate danger of being sacked – but also that a current Premier League manager could be tempted if the Spurs job does become available.

As for transfers, two players who could leave Tottenham are Richarlison – linked with a groundbreaking return to Brazil – and fellow forward Timo Werner, after a decision was made about the latter’s loan from RB Leipzig.

How important is Struijk for Leeds?