Fabio Paratici is on track to return to Tottenham once his suspension ends in the coming months, TEAMtalk understands, despite a top European side trying to beat Spurs to his signature.

The Italian was handed a 30-month suspension from the game in January 2023 after his former club Juventus, where he worked for 11 years, were found guilty by an Italian court of false accounting.

Paratici subsequently resigned from his role as Tottenham‘s managing director of football, but he remains on very good terms with chairman Daniel Levy.

Sources state that Paratici played a role in Tottenham’s acquisitions of players like Guglielmo Vicario, James Maddison, Micky van de Ven, and Radu Dragusin, during his suspension.

TEAMtalk can reveal that Paratici has also been involved in discussions regarding midfield reinforcements for this summer. The transfer guru is understood to have put Torino’s Samuele Ricci and Atalanta star Ederson on Spurs’ radar.

Given his continued involvement with Tottenham, Paratici’s return to a formal position with the London side appears to be a matter of time.

This comes as a blow to AC Milan, who are also interested in handing Paratici a role once his suspension ends.

READ MORE: Truths behind Southampton plans to sell ‘£100m’ Man Utd, Tottenham target Tyler Dibling

Fabio Paratici expected to snub Milan for Tottenham return

TEAMtalk understands that Milan have been engaged in discussions with Paratici, but convincing him to change course and decide against a return to Tottenham is difficult.

The fact that Paratici has recommended Torino midfielder Ricci to Spurs also poses a problem. That is because Milan are also interested in the 23-year-old, and it would put Paratici in an ‘ethically’ difficult position if he were to switch sides from Tottenham to the Rossoneri.

At this stage, everything points towards Paratici returning to an official role with Tottenham, although nothing is done until he signs a contract.

When Paratici’s suspension from football was announced in 2023, Tottenham chief Levy said: “This has been a stressful time for Fabio and his family. We wanted to ensure that we allowed for due process to be followed.

“Fabio is a man who lives and breathes football – we wish him well.”

As Tottenham plan for a big summer transfer window amid the uncertainty surrounding Ange Postecoglou, Paratici could make his return and play a key role in the rebuilding of the squad.

Ricci and Ederson are two players to keep a close eye on, but Spurs are keen to strengthen in multiple positions and Paratici will be a busy man should he sign a contract with Tottenham, once his ban ends on June 30th.

DON’T MISS: The FOUR Tottenham players out of contract in 2026: Keep or Sell?

Latest Tottenham news: Bentancur talks, Conte plots raid

👉 Tottenham to open formal talks with key player imminently as TWO Euro giants consider moves

👉 Antonio Conte tells Napoli to sign Tottenham’s ‘best player’ this season

👉 Sources: Tottenham demands revealed as Aston Villa plot shock move for underperforming midfielder

POLL: Who was Fabio Paratici’s best Tottenham signing?