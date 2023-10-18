Tottenham face major centre-back concern after injury on international duty; Son Heung-min fitness update

Tottenham defender Cristian Romero was forced off with an ankle injury during Argentina’s win over Peru to leave Ange Postecoglou sweating over his availability for Monday night’s clash with Fulham.

The 25-year-old centre-back suffered the injury following a challenge from Peru striker Paolo Guerrero within the first two minutes of the game. But after initially showing signs of discomfort he was able to complete the opening half.

But, having come out for the second period, Romero asked to be replaced just four minutes later and he will now be assessed on his return.

The Argentine has formed an outstanding partnership with summer signing Micky van de Ven so far this season as Tottenham sit top of the Premier League table after eight games.

However, losing Romero for any length of time would be a huge blow for the north London side, not only for his defensive play but also his leadership qualities.

Back-up options behind him are not stellar either, with Eric Dier yet to play a minute this season and Ben Davies more suited to playing in a back three.

Postecoglou could also turn to another summer signing in Ashley Phillips but that would mean starting with a very inexperienced duo against the Cottagers.

To that end, Tottenham will be keeping their fingers crossed that Romero’s injury is not serious and that he is good to go against Marco Silva’s men.

Son plays full 90mins for South Korea

Meanwhile, Spurs are also expected to assess the fitness of skipper Son Heung-min after he played 90 minutes in South Korea’s friendly against Vietnam on Tuesday despite suffering from an ongoing groin problem.

The striker was said to be seen grimacing in the closing stages of the second half but admitted after the game that he could not have travelled all that way and not played in front of the supporters in Suwon.

“I was worried about whether to play in today’s game, but I couldn’t accept coming to Korea and not playing in front of the fans,” he said.

“I discussed with the coach and told him I would play in the game.

“I couldn’t participate much in training, but I’m grateful to the coach for respecting my decision.”

Tottenham legend Jurgen Klinsmann, who is charge of South Korea, insists that Son did not aggravate his injury in the 6-0 triumph.

“The original plan was to play 90 minutes,” Klinsmann said.

“The muscle injury did not recur, and there was no problem when checked at the 60th minute.”

