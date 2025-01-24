Tottenham Hotspur will reportedly have to pay £10million in compensation if they choose to try and replace under-pressure boss Ange Postecoglou with a rival Premier League manager.

Despite a win in the Europa League at Hoffenheim on Thursday that puts Spurs in pole position to qualify for the knockout stages, Postecoglou remains in trouble given the club’s woeful Premier League form.

One win in their last 10 outings sees Tottenham currently sitting 15th in the table, just eight points above the drop zone as they prepare to take on 19th-placed Leicester on Sunday in what is now a must-win game for Postecoglou.

As we’ve previously reported, former Borussia Dortmund coach Edin Terzic, Brentford’s Thomas Frank and Bournemouth chief Andoni Iraola are all on the club’s shortlist if they do decide to end Postecoglou’s tenure.

However, former Spurs scout Bryan King, speaking to Tottenham News, would be surprised to see the latter move to north London given the job he is currently doing on the south coast – especially given the compensation it would cost his old club.

“It would cost Spurs £10m to go and get Iraola,” King said.

“However, Bournemouth are in a good position. Therefore, why would you want to disrupt your club just because a big club are in trouble? If Spurs are going to bring in a new manager, I think it would need to be someone from outside of the Premier League.”

TT have been told that Postecoglou still has the backing of Daniel Levy and the board, given the ridiculous injury crisis, although results need to improve domestically to stay in his current role.

Tottenham have a massive few weeks coming up as they look to book a place in the Carabao Cup final, as well as passage to the Europa knockout phase.

Following the Leicester clash, Premier League games against Brentford, Manchester United, Ipswich and Manchester City could shape whether they end up in a proper relegation battle or start pushing for a top-half finish.

READ MORE ➡️ Key Tottenham figure allied to Levy has perfect Postecoglou replacement already in mind

Postecoglou blamed for struggles as Levy defended

Meanwhile, former Tottenham chief executive Claude Littner has revealed why he thinks Danel Levy is not the man to blame for the club’s struggles this season and that the buck should squarely sit with Postecoglou.

A section of Spurs fans have been calling for Levy’s exit for some time and were particularly vocal at the end of last weekend’s 3-2 defeat to Everton at Goodison Park.

Littner was recently interacting with a number of Spurs supporters on X, with many of the conversations revolving around Levy’s running of the club and how the squad is built.

During Tottenham’s defeat to Everton, one fan asked Littner to ‘have a word with Levy and tell him to fire Ange’. Littner responded with ‘he knows’, indicating that the Tottenham chairman appears to have lost faith in the Australian.

When another supporter suggested Levy was equally responsible for Tottenham’s failings, Littner offered a strong statement in support of the 62-year-old.

Posting on his X account, he wrote: “I do not see Daniel as part of the problem. He has put Spurs in a very firm financial position. We now need a manager with the experience and know-how to overcome our shortcomings and challenge for Honours.”

Latest Tottenham news: Midfield target transfer boost / Delap deal still on

Tottenham have reportedly been given a major boost in their bid to sign an England midfielder who has been heavily linked with Premier League rivals Manchester United and West Ham.

Midfield is an area Spurs are looking to improve, especially given the continued inconsistent performances of Yves Bissouma in the heart of Ange Postecoglou’s engine room.

One player they continue to monitor is Lille midfield talent Angel Gomes and a fresh report from GIVEMESPORT suggests they are in pole position to strike a deal for the Englishman.

The report states that the 24-year-old is keen to embark on a fresh challenge in north London instead of making a return to Old Trafford or a switch to the London Stadium.

Meanwhile, Tottenham are still desperate to sign another striker this month and are continuing to chase Ipswich standout Liam Delap, although two potential issues with a deal in January could force Daniel Levy to pull the plug.

IN FOCUS – Tottenham’s Premier League demise under Ange