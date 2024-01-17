Tottenham facing fight with heavyweight quartet to complete another masterstroke signing from Serie A

It appears that Tottenham are not done with just adding Radu Dragusin to their defensive ranks this month, with reports claiming they have ‘made contact’ with a Bologna star.

Romania international Dragusin arrived at Spurs last week after completing a permanent switch from Genoa and made his debut as a substitute in the 2-2 Premier League draw at Manchester United.

Dragusin is expected to compete with Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven for a starting spot in north London, unless Ange Postecoglou switches to a back three – as he did towards the end of the game at Trafford after the big Romanian took to the pitch.

But it looks like Postecoglou is not done strengthening his defensive ranks, with Il Resto Del Carlino reporting that Tottenham are one of the clubs to have asked about Bologna’s Riccardo Calafiori.

The 21-year-old’s versatility is of particular interest to Postecoglou, with Calafiori able to play as a centre-back or a left-back. Indeed, they are similar traits to what Spurs already have with Dragusin, who can also operate as a right-back.

Quotidiano Sportivo adds to the Carlino report by stating ‘contacts have arrived’ from Tottenham for the talented defender.

However, Postecoglou’s men are not the only club interested in a January swoop for the Bologna man.

Indeed, heavyweight Serie A quartet Inter Milan, Juventus, Milan and Napoli are also in the mix to sign the Italy Under-21 international.

The report does claim, however, that Bologna are not looking to sell while they are going well in Italy this season.

I Rossoblu currently sit seventh in the Serie A table, although they are looking to bolster their squad in the winter window with a view to eventually offloading their top stars.

Calafiori certainly belongs in that category, with clubs more likely to try and swoop for the player in the summer instead.

Postecoglou still hunting January additions

That would certainly make more sense for Tottenham in the current market, as Postecoglou still looks to bring in another midfielder instead.

The Australian has added Timo Werner to provide another attacking option, while Dragusin’s signing fills a major hole that was sorely tested earlier in the campaign.

But with Yves Bissouma and paper Sarr away at the African Cup of Nations, Tottenham’s midfield options have been decimated.

Postecoglou has been forced to use Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg despite the Dane expecting to head towards the exit door, much like Eric Dier.

Oliver Skipp is also only viewed as a squad player and not a regular starter, although James Maddison is, at least, closing in on his return to action.

Rodrigo Bentancur is back and firing on all cylinders again, having been named man of the Match at Old Trafford, where he scored Spurs’ equaliser.

The Uruguay international was made skipper in the absence of Son Heung-min and Romero and is an incredibly influential figure in the Tottenham engine room.

The north London club are back in action on Friday January 26 when they host Manchester City in the FA Cup fourth round.

