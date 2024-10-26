Tottenham face prospect of having to obliterate transfer record to sign €100m Bundesliga sensation

Tottenham have reportedly been informed that they will have to smash their transfer record if they want to sign a brilliant Bundesliga winger in 2025.

Borussia Dortmund’s Jamie Bynoe-Gittens is catching the eye of many top clubs in the Premier League after a sensational start to the season in German football.

And it looks like he could be the latest English starlet to make a mega-money move away from Dortmund as big clubs circle ahead of the January transfer window opening.

Tottenham are reported as a good fit for Gittens, according to Football Insider, although Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea have also been heavily linked with the 20-year-old attacker.

German outlet Bild has now provided an update on the player’s future after previous reports suggested a fee of between £40-50million could convince Dortmund into a sale.

That’s no longer the case as Bild states that Dortmund have made it clear to these clubs that they would have to pay a whopping €100m (£83.4m, $108m) if they want to prise the former Man City youngster away from Westfalenstadion.

Indeed, Dortmund will look to drive a hard bargain given the number of clubs in the market for one of their top talents and are not under pressure to sell at this stage.

At this stage though, it’s hard to see Tottenham spending that sort of fee on another winger, given the money they have invested in the likes of Brennan Johnson and Wilson Odobert along with emergence of electric teenager Mikey Moore.

READ MORE ➡️ Ranking every Premier League club by their wage bill in 2024/25: Man Utd in 2nd, Liverpool fall outside top four

Dortmund likely to rebuff January offers anyway

Meanwhile, journalist Christian Falk has revealed that any hopes the likes of Spurs have of even considering a move for Gottens will have to wait until next summer anyway – as BVB have no desire to sell in the winter window.

“Dortmund won’t sell him in the winter, but if a Premier League club is willing to pay €100million (£83.2m / $108.5m), they will open negotiations and let Gittens go if he wishes to. Otherwise, they’ll wait and keep educating him with the goal of increasing his asking price,” Falk told CaughtOffside.

“”He’s currently contracted until 2028 without a release clause. I don’t know if he’s worth €100m right at this moment, but otherwise, he has to play another season at Dortmund next year and prove that he is!”

“If you previously played in England, you always want to go back and prove you’re good enough to play in the Premier League and just made a step in between. Jude Bellingham would have also returned to England had Real Madrid not been in the picture.

“If you go to Dortmund, you always know this isn’t the final step in your career. That’s why players like Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland joined BVB.

“Gittens would be dreaming of going to a club like Liverpool and Manchester City – but he’s not cheap!”

Latest Tottenham transfer news: Brugge winger eyed / Spurs fighting Porro exit

Interest from Premier League rivals is pushing Tottenham into ramping up their efforts to sign a winger likened to Mohamed Salah.

Spurs spent big on attacking additions during the summer transfer window, yet it seems the north London side’s drive to improve the frontline options at Ange Postecoglou’s disposal will continue in January.

According to GIVEMESPORT, Tottenham have been scouting Club Brugge winger Andreas Skov Olsen. And with Aston Villa and West Ham also monitoring the 24-year-old Danish forward, Spurs are weighing up a swoop for the player who scored 26 goals in 50 all-competitions appearances in Belgium last season.

Meanwhile, former Tottenham man Paul Robinson has revealed the club are “fighting tooth and nail” to keep Pedro Porro from the clutches of Man City, where he feels the defender would “fit”.

IN FOCUS – Gittens causing a stir

Gittens showed off his talents again on arguably the biggest stage of them all at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday night in the Champions League.

The winger scored Dortmund’s second goal to give them a shock 2-0 lead at the 15-time winners only to be taken off 10 minutes into the second half, after which Real scored five unanswered goals to secure a stunning turnaround.

Jamie Bynoe-Gittens in superb form for Dortmund

Gittens was also unable to help his side as they slipped to another Bundesliga loss on Saturday, crashing to a 2-1 defeat at Augsburg to leave them sitting seventh in the table, seven points behind leaders RB Leipzig.