Tottenham fans left floored as incoming summer signing Lucas Bergvall scores Messi-like wonder goal

New Tottenham signing Lucas Bergvall is already wowing the fans

Tottenham fans are convinced that they have signed a special talent after incoming summer signing Lucas Bergvall scored an incredible solo goal over the weekend.

The 18-year-old midfielder, who currently plays for Swedish outfit Djurgardens, will join Spurs in the summer after the north London club beat Catalan giants Barcelona to his signature.

Tottenham paid a fee in the region of £8.6million to secure Bergvall, who is expected to go straight into Ange Postecoglou’s first-team squad when pre-season gets underway in the summer.

And if his stunning strike on Sunday is anything to go by, Postecoglou will have been left beaming.

READ MORE: Second source tips Tottenham to break transfer record and shatter Arsenal dream with sublime winger coup

Bergvall scored twice Djurgardens’ 5-0 thrashing of United Nordic in the Svenska Cupen (Sweden’s equivalent of the FA Cup), with his second a thing of beauty.

The teenager picked the ball up on half-way line, burst between two opponents and charged towards goal. He then skipped past a third player on the edge of the area before a Lionel-Messi-like jink beat two defenders before putting the keeper on his backside with a dummy and then stroking the ball into an empty net.

It’s only right to point out the calibre of defending was not good, given that United Nordic play in Sweden’s third tier. However, it still left Spurs supporters drooling over what they can expect from the playmaker when he heads to north London.

Tottenham fans blown away by Bergvall

“Damn this guy looks good,” one Spurs fan beamed on X. “Can’t wait to see him strutting his stuff in the Prem,” wrote another. A third said: “Awful defending, but that kid looks seriously special.”

Bergvall came through the same youth academy as current Tottenham winger Dejan Kulusevski and Sporting Lisbon goal machine Viktor Gyokeres.

🇸🇪💎 What a crazy goal by Lucas Bergvall for Djurgarden…. 🤯 Just a reminder that he will be joining Tottenham this summer! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/ugFhElMJuT — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) February 25, 2024

He also trained with Manchester United for a few weeks after making his professional debut for Brommapojkarna, aged only 15 at the time.

The midfielder moved to Djurgardens last year and has been a regular fixture in their first team ever since. He also made his international debut last month, featuring for Sweden in a friendly clash with Estonia.

DON’T MISS: Who is Matias Soule? The Argentine forward linked with Tottenham, Newcastle and Crystal Palace while starring on loan in the Italian top-flight