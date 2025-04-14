Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly ‘held talks’ over the signing of an outstanding Premier League centre-back, after supporters once again turned on “pathetic” Cristian Romero after the embarrassing 4-2 defeat at Wolves on Sunday.

The Argentine World Cup winner was at fault for the home side’s third goal at Molineux, while further defensive errors from Guglielmo Vicario and Lucas Bergvall compounded what was another woeful performance from a Spurs side that have now lost 17 Premier League games this season.

Romero‘s form has been under the microscope since his return from injury in early March, with multiple reports suggesting that the defender is angling for a move to LaLiga as Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid both weigh up moves for the 26-year-old.

Those rumours certainly ramped up again after Sunday’s diabolical display, with a number of fans turning on Romero, who continues to look a completely different player at international level to the one who skippered Tottenham at Molineux.

One fan, when asked about Romero’s display, said: “Shocking. He’s been rusty for a while, but recently it just looks like his head is elsewhere. He’s gone in the summer.”

Another added: “He’s off in the summer, no point talking about him anymore.” A supporter remarked: “Absolutely pathetic. Sell him to these mercenaries Real Madrid for £129m (€150m).”

Another fan claimed: “It’s absolutely intentional. He wants out. Let him leave — so much better for the prices quoted.”

As the ‘Romero out’ rhetoric gets louder, thoughts over who could replace the Argentine continue, with The Athletic‘s David Ornstein revealing that Spurs have ‘held talks’ with the representatives of Bournemouth’s Dean Huijsen.

The talented defender, who has been exceptional for a Cherries side currently sitting in mid-table, has a £50million release clause in his contract on the south coast which Tottenham are reportedly ready to trigger.

However, the north London outfit will face a major fight to win that race as the likes of Real Madrid and Liverpool also push for the Spaniard and also have the guarantee of Champions League football to offer.

Postecoglou defends ‘fantastic’ Romero

Despite the self-inflicted wounds that his side produced yet again, Postecoglou refused to be overly critical ahead of Thursday night’s critical Europa League quarter-final second-leg clash at Eintracht Frankfurt.

Speaking after the game, the under-pressure Spurs boss said: “Like I said, it’s not like the players are doing it on purpose, so you have an understanding that that’s the unfortunate things that sometimes happen in a game of football.

“Probably be more frustrated if it was something that we did from a tactical perspective or organisational perspective, but they’re individual errors, you know, the players don’t mean to do it and, especially Lucas and Romero, I mean they’re two fantastic footballers and what’s important now for both of them is that they recover and we focus on the next game.

“They shouldn’t be in a bad headspace, and I think, you know, the game Thursday is massive for us. I thought we played well on Thursday night against them and probably should have got a win out of that game. We know that when we play our football like we did on Thursday night, we can certainly make an impact.

“So we just recover today, physically, mentally, make sure that the players are in a good space. We rested a few today which I think will help us come Thursday as well.”

