Tottenham are growing increasingly concerned at the displays produced by Son Heung-min, with a report also detailing who Spurs’ likely starter on the left wing will be next season.

If Son were to retire today he’s already done more than enough to be considered a Tottenham legend. The 32-year-old winger sits fifth on the club’s all-time leading scorers list with 172 goals. Fourth-placed Martin Chivers on 174 should be surpassed at some stage this season.

Tottenham activated their one-year option in Son’s contract last month. As such, the club captain is under contract for the 2025/26 season.

However, according to a fresh update from GMS, Son may not be a regular starter next term.

It’s claimed Spurs are ‘worried’ by what they’ve seen from Son at various points throughout the current campaign.

Son has played more than most after largely going injury-free this year, though has returned just six goals in 22 Premier League appearances.

Accordingly, it’s claimed there are ‘question marks over whether he will remain one of the first names on the team sheet heading into next season.’

Wilson Odobert has returned to fitness and Brennan Johnson remains an option for the left side if Dejan Kulusevski continues to feature on the right wing.

But per GMS, Tottenham have a different player in mind to become the new starter on the left wing next year…

Son’s long-term replacement

Per the report, loanee Mathys Tel is being lined up as the ‘long-term replacement’ for Son on the left side.

Tottenham signed Tel from Bayern Munich in the winter window, with the 19-year-old arriving on an initial six-month loan.

Spurs successfully negotiated an option to buy into the agreement worth a reported €55m/£45m.

Tel has primarily played at centre-forward in the absence of Dominic Solanke so far. But per the report, Solanke will re-take the striker’s spot once fit, with Tel to compete with Son on the left wing.

And with Spurs harbouring concerns Son is past his prime, it may be Tel that wins the selection battle heading into next season – assuming his option to buy is activated, of course.

Latest Tottenham news – Harry Kane return? / Leeds want Spurs pair

In other news, reporter Ben Jacobs claimed Harry Kane is willing to return to Tottenham if he leaves Bayern Munich.

“I think if Kane returns to the Premier League, there is a willingness to go back to Spurs,” Jacobs told GMS.

“That’s not been ruled out by the player. We have to wait and see if there’s an appetite for Tottenham to do that deal, especially with Dominic Solanke.”

Elsewhere, TEAMtalk can reveal Leeds United are hoping to strike deals for two Tottenham stars in the summer – Ben Davies and Manor Solomon.

The latter is currently thriving in a season-long loan at Elland Road, with his 14 goal contributions helping fire Leeds to the top of the Championship table.

