Tottenham in feisty four-way battle to sign unstoppable striker, as talks begin and price tag doubles

Tottenham are battling top tier competition in the form of Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan for a lethal striker whose price tag has doubled, according to a report.

The burning question at Spurs this season – aside from how Ange Postecoglou would fare – was how big of a miss would Harry Kane be.

On the evidence thus far, the answer is not very much. However, it cannot be argued Tottenham’s early season heroics could’ve been even better with a clinical finisher up front.

Richarlison has been guiltier than most at missing big chances. That’s led to Son Heung-min deputising as the centre-forward, though that leaves Postecoglou light on proven options for the wings.

Tottenham did not rush into signing a direct replacement for Kane, instead opting to splash a sizeable chunk of their profits on another winger in Brennan Johnson.

However, a new No 9 is expected to be signed in the long run. Among those the club are understood to be monitoring is Feyenoord and Mexico ace, Santiago Gimenez.

The 22-year-old has begun the campaign in sparkling fashion, notching a remarkable 12 goals in nine matches for Feyenoord.

The left-footer is attracting heavyweight attention, with a fresh report out of Italy (as cited by Spurs Web) putting Inter, Real and Dortmund in the frame.

Tottenham too are mentioned as the fourth club who are ‘bewitched’ by Gimenez’s form this season. However, of the four, it’s claimed it’s Inter who are the first to open talks.

Inter take the lead, but spiralling price tag could benefit Spurs

The Serie A giant have reportedly held initial discussions with the player’s camp to explore whether a 2024 move is viable.

On that front, the report stresses Feyenoord will not entertain a mid-season sale under any circumstances. Instead, a move next summer is deemed far more likely.

On the subject of cost, it’s claimed Lazio were quoted €25m (approx. £21.7m) when making an enquiry of their own ‘last year’.

However, in lieu if Gimenez’s stellar goalscoring exploits since then, Feyenoord’s new price tag has doubled to €50m (approx. £43.6m).

What’s more, the report concludes Gimenez’s value ‘could grow further’ as the season unfolds if he maintains his incredible goalscoring prowess.

An even greater price tag could ultimately work in Spurs’ favour, with Inter and Dortmund unlikely to be able to afford a top tier sum.

The same can’t be said of Real Madrid, though they may have their eyes on the free agent coup of Kylian Mbappe.

Gimenez to Tottenham next summer certainly appears like one to keep an eye on.

