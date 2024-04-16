Tottenham finally expected to cut their losses on £25m flop as part of huge summer clearout

Tottenham are reportedly ready to finally sanction the summer sale of a former £25million defensive signing this summer in what’s expected to be a busy transfer window for Ange Postecoglou.

A high turnover of players is expected in north London as Postecoglou looks to build a squad of players all capable of adapting to his fairly unique brand of football.

Indeed, there could be as many 10 players sold and potentially five or six brought in, with at least one midfielder and a new central striker certain to sign.

But in terms of how could be on the way out, it appears that one of the first players out the door this summer will be Sergio Reguilon.

The left-back is currently on his second loan of the season at Brentford, having spent the first half of the campaign at Manchester United.

Despite making an impressive start to life in north London, the Spaniard has failed to convince successive Spurs managers that he can be trusted as a first-team regular.

And now Football Insider reports that a decision has already been made on Reguilon’s future, who joined the club from Real Madrid in 2020.

The 27-year-old has enjoyed a decent spell with the Bees, although Thomas Frank’s men are not expected to follow up their interest in the summer.

Reguilon could be first of numerous Tottenham exits

To that end, he will return to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at the end of the season and then be moved on as quickly as possible – given that Spurs are looking to generate funds to bolster Postecoglou’s squad.

Reguilon is currently behind Destiny Udogie and Ben Davies in the left-back pecking order at Tottenham, while there is also talk that Postecoglou wants another two-footed full-back in to provide cover for both sides of his defence next term.

The Spain international currently has just over a year of his contract to run, meaning Tottenham are unlikely to recoup anything like their initial outlay.

Indeed, Transfermarkt currently values Reguilon at just £8.5m, which is probably about right for a player who has regressed since initially moving to the Premier League.

