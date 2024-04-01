Tottenham finally ready to accept £20-25m offer for unhappy star not fully cut out for ‘Ange-Ball’

Tottenham are reportedly willing to accept an offer of between £20-25million for midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg this summer, with the Dane getting his exit wish granted.

The writing has pretty much been on the wall for the Denmark international ever since Ange Postecoglou walked through the door, given the brand of football the Australian planned on implementing.

Hojbjerg has been used mostly from the bench this season, apart from a stretch when Tottenham were without the likes of Yves Bissouma and Pape Sarr and Rodrigo Bentancur was still feeling his way back from his ACL injury.

When he has been called upon, the 28-year-old does not look as comfortable keeping possession as some of his midfield teammates and has always been regarded more as a destroyer than a fluid player in possession.

Hojbjerg did, however, opt to remain at the club in January when he could have easily moved on, but the summer will be a different matter entirely.

And, according to Football Insider, Serie A clubs, including giants Juventus, are still monitoring the former Southampton man following their interest in the January transfer window.

FI sources report that Spurs plan to accept an appropriate offer for the Denmark international this summer.

His contract is set to expire in the summer of 2025, but that will not stop Daniel Levy demanding a decent fee for a player who is arguably around his prime in terms of age.

Hojbjerg unhappy with lack of game time

It’s now claimed that Hojbjerg is also willing to depart the club after four years of service amid a lack of game time, with the player himself recently declaring that is unhappy at not figuring more under Postecoglou.

While away on international duty he told Danish outlet Tipsbladet: “Of course, I’m not happy with what’s going on at the club. It’s not a secret, but it’s also not something I’m screaming about.

“I can go to bed at night knowing that I have done what I need to show the coach he has to believe in me. This is not the case at the moment, and it is the coach who has to explain why.”

Hojbjerg’s last Premier League start came almost two months ago in Spurs’ 2-2 draw at Everton and he has featured for a total of just 51 minutes since.

Tottenham are also expected to be in the market for another midfielder this summer, with a move for Nottingham Forest star Morgan Gibbs-White mooted, as well as a striker – as Postecoglou looks to build on an impressive first season on charge.

That would then leave Hojbjerg, who Spurs spent £15m on in the summer of 2020, even further down the pecking order.

To that end, an exit now looks inevitable for a player who has consistently given his all in a Tottenham shirt but is just limited in what he can do for the current manager.