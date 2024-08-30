Tottenham take transfer hit as Giovani Lo Celso heads back to Spain

Tottenham Hotspur have offloaded Giovani Lo Celso on a permanent basis, with the midfielder re-joining Real Betis in La Liga.

Lo Celso joined Tottenham from the Spanish side on an initial loan in August 2019. The move became permanent the following summer when Tottenham paid Betis just over £27million for his services.

Since then, the playmaker has gone on to register 10 goals and eight assists in 108 games for Tottenham, while also having two loan spells at Villarreal.

Lo Celso has now headed back to Spain once more, but this time with Betis, for whom he previously notched 16 goals and six assists in 45 appearances.

The Argentine has agreed a four-year deal with Betis, while they have paid Spurs £10m for his services.

The deal sees Spurs take a £17m hit on Lo Celso after he failed to live up to expectations while in North London.

The 28-year-old becomes the latest player to leave Spurs after being told he is not in Ange Postecoglou’s plans. A host of unwanted players had already departed the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium before deadline day, including Emerson Royal, Tanguy Ndombele, Japhet Tanganga, Joe Rodon and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

In order to help Postecoglou’s side challenge for a top four place, Spurs have brought in Dominic Solanke, Archie Gray, Wilson Odobert and Lucas Bergvall.

