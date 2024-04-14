Tottenham find buyer for disastrous signing, with talks over reduced transfer fee scheduled

Tottenham can strike a deal with Genoa over the permanent transfer of loanee Djed Spence, though upcoming discussions over the transfer fee might irk Spurs, according to reports.

Tottenham committed to a package worth £20m when signing Djed Spence from Middlesbrough in 2022.The right-back was coming off the back of an outstanding campaign while loaned to Nottingham Forest in which he was named in the Championship Team of the Season.

However, Spence’s spell with Spurs never ignited, with the 23-year-old unfancied by each and every manager that took charge.

Indeed, Spence has racked up just six appearances for Tottenham and has been loaned out on three separate occasions since moving to north London.

The latest of those loans came in January when Spence emabrked on a fresh challenge in Italy with Serie A side Genoa. The loan agreement also contains an option to buy worth €10m/£8.6m.

Spence hasn’t been a guaranteed starter in Italy, though has racked up nine appearances including three starts for Genoa. He’s primarily been deployed in his favoured right wing-back role during the stint.

Now, according to two sources, Genoa have already seen enough to determine they want to sign Spence outright this summer.

Spurs greenlight sale; Genoa receptive

Firstly, Ben Jacobs revealed Spurs ‘want to sell Spence this summer’ and the reporter’s article for Caught Offside included quotes from Genoa sporting director, Marco Ottolini.

Ottolini oversaw Radu Dragusin’s sale to Spurs in the same window as Spence moved the other way. According to the Genoa chief, a permanent transfer is on the agenda.

“I speak with Djed every week,” said Ottolini. “We have created a good environment for him.

“We are trying to make him feel warm and welcome here, and this will then translate into his performances on the pitch. We want to give him the right conditions to perform.

“We still have seven games to go and we want to see what he can do. Personally, I like Djed and how he is doing, and how he is training.

“Of course, he can do more, and he knows this, but we are in contact with Spurs and will evaluate a deal over the next few months giving us time to understand our both position and Djed’s perspective on potentially staying here.”

Spence stance revealed; Genoa want lower fee

According to a subsequent update from Rudy Galetti, Spence is open to joining Genoa outright.

Galetti also claimed Genoa will enter talks with Tottenham to discuss a deal soon, though suggested they’ll attempt to agree a price below the option to buy (€10m/£8.6m).

Taking to X, the reporter stated: “Genoa are evaluating the possibility to sign Spence permanently.

“The player – currently on loan from Tottenham – is open to stay with [Genoa]. Talks with Tottenham will take place soon as the club would like to lower the price of the buy clause.”

Whether Tottenham will be receptive to agreeing a fee below the pre-agreed option to buy remains to be seen.

Nonetheless, what is clear is Spurs can offload a player who doesn’t appear to have a future in north London if common ground on the finances can be found.

