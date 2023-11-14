Tottenham fix gaze on surprise winger signing that’ll make Chelsea squirm

Tottenham could bring a winger who slipped through Chelsea’s fingers back to the Premier League in January, and a ‘good business relationship’ is set to hold Spurs in good stead, per a report.

Spurs are facing their first period of adversity this season on the back of suffering back-to-back defeats in the league. A series of injuries to key stars have also dampened spirits in north London. Micky van de Ven and James Maddison aren’t expected back until 2024.

Nonetheless, with fifth place potentially good enough to qualify for next season’s Champions League amid the expanded format, Tottenham still believe they can qualify for Europe’s premier competition.

According to The Independent, overseeing a fruitful January window is vital to that aim. Spurs’ recent setbacks have served as a wake-up call to the club who are now intent on making a splash in the winter window.

A new centre-half is wanted, though according to The Independent, versatile Juventus winger, Samuel Iling-Junior, is also being eyed.

The 20-year-old joined Juventus in 2020 after spending a decade on Chelsea’s books. The left-footer rejected the chance to sign a scholarship deal with the Blues and Juve fended off stiff competition from around Europe to bring Iling-Junior on board.

Per The Independent, Tottenham are exploring a move and their ‘good business relationship’ with Juventus gives them an upper hand.

Spurs and Juve have presided over several deals in recent years. Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski both joined Tottenham from Juventus, while former sporting director, Fabio Paratici, served at both clubs.

Iling-Junior is ‘highly rated’ at Juventus, but with a contract expiring in 2025, a sale could potentially be greenlit.

Iling-Junior is not a regular starter in Turin having been limited to just four substitute appearances this season.

Nonetheless, he is widely regarded as a top young talent and his versatility – being capable of operating across the entire frontline as well as in midfield – would give Ange Postecoglou ‘tactical variety’.

How much Iling-Junior might cost was not speculated at in the piece.

Chelsea sweating; second Spurs/Juve deal possible

Tottenham and Juventus could potentially oversee two deals in January with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg wanted in Turin.

Hojbjerg was observed by Juve chiefs Cristian Giuntoli and Giovanni Manna during Tottenham’s 4-1 defeat to Chelsea.

Tottenham would prefer an outright sale if moving the Dane on, though Juve reportedly favour a loan with an option/obligation to buy.

Regarding Iling-Junior, his potential return to England by way of joining Tottenham would no doubt ring alarm bells at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea infamously let Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne leave the club before both players went on to become Premier League legends at Liverpool and Manchester City.

Chelsea also waved goodbye to Jamal Musiala who is already among the world’s best midfielders at Bayern Munich despite being just 20 years of age.

