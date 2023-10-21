Tottenham flop to be sold for the second time in 18 months, as high fee touted and likely move revealed

A winger Tottenham sold just three transfer windows ago looks set to be on the move again in January, and a report has revealed where he’s likely to go and for how much.

Tottenham splashed out £26.7m when signing Steven Bergwijn from PSV Eindhoven in the winter window of 2020.

The Dutchman was an attacking force in the Eredivisie, though struggled to produce that same level of impact in England. Indeed, Bergwijn’s 83 appearances for Spurs saw just eight goals and 10 assists returned.

Tottenham elected to sever ties just two-and-a-half years later in the middle of 2022. Bergwijn returned to his home country when signing with another Dutch giant – Ajax.

In fact, the €31.25m (approx. £27m) Ajax paid made Bergwijn the most expensive acquisition in Dutch football history. The previous record was held by Sebastien Haller when Ajax paid West Ham €22.25m in 2021.

Fast forward to present day and Ajax are in turmoil. The Amsterdam club sat in 16th position prior to this weekend’s fixtures having won just one of their opening six contests.

Major change is afoot, with Erik ten Hag’s assistant at Man Utd, Mitchel Van der Gaag, a potential candidate to replace under-fire manager Maurice Steijn.

Elsewhere, news from the Netherlands has revealed several players – including Bergwijn – are due to be axed.

Ajax to make eye-catching profit on Bergwijn?

Firstly, Dutch outlet De Telegraaf stated: ‘Ajax is open to outgoing transfers in the next transfer window and hopes to be able to transfer some players to the Middle East.’

Bergwijn is on the chopping block after failing to justify his record transfer status.

The 26-year-old has scored 19 goals and provided seven assists in 53 matches for Ajax. While those numbers are by no means disastrous, you would expect more from Bergwijn in the comparatively weaker Eredivisie.

Sport Witness carry quotes from Dutch journalist Valentijn Driessen who claims Bergwijn could be on the move to the Saudi Pro League.

Interest from Saudi Arabia was reportedly registered in Bergwijn over the summer, though a move obviously did not come to pass.

The outcome could be different six months on and Driessen remarkably claimed Ajax might actually turn a sizeable profit in the proposed sale.

“The important thing is that he (incoming general manager Alex Kroes) is going to release a number of players, because there is so much rubbish going on there,” said Driessen.

“For example, Bergwijn, who was already in the interest of Saudi clubs in the summer. So, if you get €40m for that…”

A sale worth €40m (approx. £35m) would be excellent business for Ajax given Bergwijn hasn’t exactly set the world alight at his two most recent clubs.

