Tottenham in ‘fluid’ talks with LaLiga outfit over midfielder deal; double summer exit brewing

Gio lo Celso and Tanguy Ndombele are both expected to leave Spurs this summer

Spanish outfit Real Betis reportedly remain in ‘fluid’ contact with Tottenham as they try and push through a deal to sign a first-team midfielder this summer.

Ange Postecoglou is expected to overhaul his squad in the off-season after previously admitting that he does not currently have the players at his disposal to play the brand of football he wants.

Midfield has been a particular area of concern for the Australian, having mixed and matched the likes of Yves Bissouma, Pape Sarr, Rodrigo Bentancur and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg as the season went on.

One player who was not in that starting mix was Giovani Lo Celso, who often had to make do with cameo appearances from the bench.

The Argentine tends to stand out every pre-season before then struggling to make his mark in the regular campaign, and it appears that a sale is finally on the cards after being loaned out to Villarreal last season.

Indeed, Spanish reports state that Lo Celso’s former club Betis are in regular contact with Spurs as they look to re-sign the 28-year-old.

Lo Celso moved to north London from Betis back in 2019 and talks regarding a return are thought to have opened a month ago after Betis sent emissaries to London to discuss the player’s price tag.

At the time, Tottenham were reportedly demanding €25m (£21.4m) to part ways with Lo Celso, although it’s now stated that price has dropped.

The report adds that Betis have also spoken to Lo Celso’s entourage regarding a potential transfer and that the midfielder is keen on a return to the Benito Villamarin Stadium.

Tottenham to finally part with Ndombele

Meanwhile, another Tottenham midfielder is also expected to be sold this summer, if the club can get a buyer from Tanguy Ndombele.

The French flop will be offloaded as soon as he returns from his loan spell with Galatasaray as he is not in Postecoglou’s plans going forward.

A permanent move to Istanbul is highly unlikely to happen given the 27-year-old has hardly sparkled in the Turkish capital.

The main issue for Spurs will actually be getting a buyer for a player who has massively under-delivered on his potential since joining in a £65m deal in 2019.

Ndombele’s current contract runs out in June 2025, meaning there is every chance he is loaned again and then allowed to leave on a free or even released from his contract if Spurs get no takers.