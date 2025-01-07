Tottenham have thwarted Barcelona as well as former boss Jose Mourinho after announcing an important new deal.

It’s been another rollercoaster of a season so far for Tottenham, with the club losing 10 of 20 matches in the Premier League. The cup competitions have been kinder to Spurs, though the imposing figure of Liverpool await in the semi-final stages of the League Cup.

Ange Postecoglou’s side have been ravaged by injury this term, but one player who’s largely kept the injuries at bay is captain, Son Heung-min.

The South Korean, 32, may not be enjoying the finest of seasons in many people’s eyes. However, he has notched 11 goal contributions in the Premier League alone.

Son is in his 10th season with Tottenham and his contract was due to expire in the summer. As such, overseas teams were free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with the winger.

Reports in Spain claimed Barcelona were preparing to pursue Son in the hopes of striking a deal. Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce have also been linked with approaching the player.

But Tottenham – who reserved the right to extend Son’s stay by triggering a one-year extension – have put the suitors in their place.

Tottenham announced via their official website that Son’s contract has been extended via the option. As such, the skipper is now under contract until the summer of 2026.

Clearly thrilled at extending Son’s glittering star in north London, the club’s statement began: ‘We are delighted to announce that we have exercised the option to extend Heung-Min Son’s contract, which will now run until the summer of 2026.

‘Having joined the Club in August, 2015, Sonny, 32, has become a global star during his time with us and a modern-day great for Tottenham Hotspur.’

Transfer reinforcements on the way

As ever, Son will be vital in Tottenham’s attempts to qualify for the Champions League and end their trophy drought as the season unfolds.

However, the veteran forward could soon be aided in his quest, with Spurs putting the pieces in place for a blockbuster winter window.

Our insider, Fraser Fletcher, reported Spurs were seeking additions in four different positions this month.

Goalkeeper, centre-back, winger and striker are the four areas they aim to address, with Antonin Kinsky already putting a tick in the first box.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein echoed Fletcher’s exclusive from last week when speaking to NBC Sports, and the trusted reporter shed new light on what types of deals Tottenham are pursuing.

“Tottenham didn’t sign a back-up goalkeeper last summer,” said Ornstein. “They’ve got Fraser Forster out of contract next summer, so this was something they would’ve needed to do and they’ve brought it forward.

“This is part of a squad revolution and evolution that’s going to see a lot of changes, and it already has and it’s ongoing.

“[Tottenham] want to do more business in January. They would like to strengthen their defence and also their attack, less so their midfield because they’ve not been suffering from injuries in that department.

“I think some loans are on the agenda – nothing imminent, but conversations are in progress.

“And possible some permanent deals if it could be like Kinsky in that they bring it forward [from the summer].”

Crucially, Ornstein concluded by declaring Tottenham are in rude financial health and have cash to splash.

“They have no PSR (profit and sustainability) issues,” added the reporter. “That means the finances are there for them to do something.”

Latest Tottenham news – Randal Kolo Muani, Abdukodir Khusanov

PSG’s Randal Kolo Muani is one player Tottenham have locked on to to provide competition for Dominic Solanke up top.

Spurs, Manchester United and Juventus are understood to be the three teams showing the firmest interest. PSG have greenlit an exit this month, with a loan that contains an option/obligation to buy the likeliest outcome.

Elsewhere, 20-year-old Lens defender, Abdukodir Khusanov, has been identified as a prime candidate to bolster the centre-back ranks.

The issue for Spurs in that regard comes in the form of Manchester City who are also desperate to strengthen in January.

What’s more, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reported on January 5 that City had opened club-to-club talks with Lens as well as discussions on the player side.

Son Heung-min’s iconic Tottenham career

By Nathan Egerton

Son was signed from Bayer Leverkusen in August 2015 and has since made 431 appearances in all competitions.

He is currently ranked 11th on Tottenham’s all-time appearances list and needs to make just eight more appearances for the club to usurp Jimmy Dimmock in the top 10.

The South Korea international has scored 169 goals in those 431 appearances, making him the fifth top goalscorer in the club’s history.

He is now behind just Martin Chivers (174), Bobby Smith (208), Jimmy Greaves (266) and Harry Kane (280).

125 of his Spurs goals have come in the Premier League, placing him joint-18th with Nicolas Anelka on the competition’s all-time list.

He has 16 Champions League goals, eight Europa League goals and one Conference League goal, putting him second behind Kane in Tottenham’s all-time European goalscoring list.

Alongside his goals, the forward has also registered 90 assists with Spurs and that includes a club-record 68 in the Premier League.