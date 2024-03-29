Tottenham in ‘front row’ for Serie A centre-back with rush on as Man Utd hunt Spurs star

Tottenham are in the 'front row' for Riccardo Calafiori but don't want to be involved in 'crazy auctions'

Tottenham are reportedly in the ‘front row’ for Bologna centre-back Riccardo Calafiori, and the club ‘want to have priority’ and not participate in any ‘crazy auctions’ for him.

Spurs’ defence has largely been a lot stronger this term than it was last. Indeed, they shipped 63 Premier League goals last season and finished eighth.

They’re currently fifth, and have conceded 42 goals, so should not get too close to the number from last season.

They’d likely have been more solid at the back had Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero and Pedro Porro all not spent time on the sidelines – that they did meant at one point, Emerson Royal and Ben Davies had to play at centre-back together.

That led to the signing of Radu Dragusin in January, though his full debut saw Tottenham lose 3-0.

That might have been a blip, but Ange Postecoglou is looking at defensive reinforcements to ensure both the quality and depth of his defence is at a good level.

Both his side and Manchester United have identified Bologna’s Calafiori as a useful option, and Spurs were looking at getting him in January, but Bologna’s push for European football meant they were unwilling to let him go.

That the defender can play as both a centre-back and left-back is ideal for a Tottenham side who’ve had to play defenders out of position at different times this season.

Tottenham in ‘front row’ for Calafiori

Spurs are now in the lead for the defender, according to Il Pallone Gonfiato.

Indeed, the report states the north London outfit are ‘in the front row’ for him, and are looking at similar terms to their transfer of Dragusin from the Serie A in January.

He cost £26.7million from Genoa, and it’s suggested £21.3million could be enough for Calafiori to be sold.

However, Tottenham’s desire to rush through the transfer means Bologna can ask for a little bit more.

Postecoglou wants to rush move

Indeed, it’s said Spurs ‘want to have priority and not to have to participate in crazy auctions’.

That said, the report suggests Bologna could ‘raise their demands’ to £25.5million to ‘make everyone happy and content’.

If that means Tottenham can get the signing done without a hitch, that will surely be the case.

The reason for wanting to do that could be due to the looming figure of Manchester United. It’s reported they would ‘bite Tottenham’s hand off’ for the opportunity to sign Micky van de Ven this summer.

Whether or not Spurs would sell him is a question in itself, but at least they’ll be more prepared for his exit if Calafiori is immediately through the door in the summer.

