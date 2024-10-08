Tottenham plans to sign Eberechi Eze next year have been confirmed by one of Spurs’ former stars – but Ange Postecoglou is likely to face strong competition for the player amid claims the Crystal Palace playmaker could leave for a fee lower than his exit clause.

Eze moved to Selhurst Park in summer 2020 after a £17m move across London from QPR. Now in his fifth season with Crystal Palace, Eze has gone from strength to strength and is now regarded as one of the Premier League’s most naturally gifted stars.

Having registered a hugely impressive 15 goal contributions (11 goals and four assists) in 27 appearances last season, Tottenham were heavily linked with a move for the 26-year-old playmaker, whose form saw him included in England’s Euro 2024 squad at the expense of James Maddison.

And while no official approach was made by Spurs during the summer window, former goalkeeper Paul Robinson claims he is very much on their wishlist and now ‘fully expects’ Postecoglou and Co to make a formal move for Eze next year.

“An attack-minded midfielder is something they are looking at alongside James Maddison,” Robinson told Football Insider.

“Eze, depending on how this season goes with Crystal Palace, will sit down and see where his future lies.

“It’ll be a tough one to get done in the winter. He’s under contract until 2027, so come next summer he’ll have two years left on his contract.

“I fully expect there to be interest in Eze if he has a good season for Palace this year and plays well for England as well.”

Robinson warns, though, that competition for Eze will be tough, adding: “There’ll be a number of clubs ready to take him away from Selhurst Park next year. The top clubs in England will all be after him.

“The likes of Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham are all admirers of Eze and are keeping tabs on his situation ahead of next summer’s transfer window.”

IN-DEPTH ➡️ How Eze fit into a tantalising Tottenham XI to lead Postecoglou to promised land and end long trophy wait

What have Palace said on Eze sale? / Cut-price fee touted

Eze remained at Selhurst Park this summer but did have to watch on as his close friend and teammate Michael Olise sealed a blockbuster move to Bayern Munich.

And with Eze wanting to sample European football to take his career to the next level, Palace chairman Steve Parrish admitted last month of his surprise that they did not receive a firm offer for his services.

“I was really worried from a club point of view of losing Michael (Olise) and Ebs in the same window,” Parrish told Sky Sports.

He continued: “We didn’t have in Ebs the interest that I thought we would have. I was astounded – genuinely astounded. I mean, the guy’s just an outstanding footballer, an outstanding person. He’s a gift to any football club.

“I don’t think any Crystal Palace supporter would mind the fact that, at some point, Ebs wants to play at the highest level. He’s playing regularly for England, back in the squad again which we’re so proud about.

“Ebs is still here and it’s great for the football club. I was surprised that that’s what happened.”

One of the factors that may have dissuaded his suitors from a concrete move is the £68m clause that exists in the player’s contract, which is seen as relatively high despite his obvious abilities.

However, come the summer Eze will have two years remaining on his Palace deal and, with Parrish not likely to stand in his way, it’s claimed a reduced offer of £60m (€71,5m, $78.6m) will be enough to sanction his sale.

There is also a belief that Eze could be signed to play alongside Maddison with both players given the freedom to roam or with Eze offered the chance to play off either wing, which he is equally capable of doing.

Planned signing earning rave reviews / bidding war commences for Villa ace

Meanwhile, Tottenham are being linked with a fresh move for Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey in 2025 as time ticks down in his contract at Villa Park.

The 23-year-old offers plenty of endeavour and something of a goal threat from midfield, making him a perfect addition to Postecoglou’s engine room.

He came under surveillance from Spurs last summer and they are now being mentioned again as suitors amid claims Villa will reluctantly be forced to sell if he does not agree a new deal and with the Midlands giants keen to avoid a scenario whereby he enters the final 12 months of his contract. Arsenal have also been linked.

Elsewhere, one player already having agreed a move to Spurs next summer – centre-half Luka Vuskovic – is earning rave reviews while out on loan in Belgium with Westerlo.

The 17-year-old is due to arrive for a fee of between €11m-€15m from Hajduk Split next summer – but Spurs have genuine reason to be excited their young side of the future could be strong contenders for silverware, and with Vuskovic earning huge plaudits.

IN PROFILE: How does Eze compare to Maddison?

While Eze could equally play off the wing, he could also be another brilliant option to play in the No 10 role for Spurs in place of Maddison.

And a look at the two men’s stats from last season shows Eze is a player who could potentially open up games even more for Spurs with the Palace man boasting a very impressive 69 successful take-ons and widely regarded as one of the Premier League’s best ball carriers.

Maddison was, however, the more creative when it came to chances engineered and assists, though with a keen eye for goal, Eze outscored the Tottenham man by almost three times.