Tottenham fury as Son Heung-min ‘legend’ claim brutally shut down by former Chelsea star

Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-min is not a Premier League legend, according to former Chelsea and Aston Villa midfielder Andy Townsend.

Son arrived in England in August 2015, when Tottenham signed him from Bayer Leverkusen. The left winger, who can also play as a centre-forward, has gone on to enjoy a fantastic career in North London.

Son has scored 160 goals and registered a further 82 assists in 399 appearances for Tottenham. This season, he has managed 15 goals and eight assists in 26 league matches and is Tottenham’s top goalscorer.

The South Korean currently sits fifth on the list of Spurs’ all-time record scorers, with only Martin Chivers, Bobby Smith, Sir Jimmy Greaves and Harry Kane netting more goals for the club.

While Son has been a fantastic servant to Spurs, both he and Kane have been let down by the fact the club has not managed to win any silverware since 2008.

While Son and Kane are modern-day icons at Spurs, their lack of trophies holds them back when it comes to ranking some of the best players in the world, and indeed of all time.

Townsend, who won two League Cups with Villa and also made 124 appearances for Chelsea, does not believe Son can be called a ‘legend’ in the Premier League.

When asked on talkSPORT if winning more trophies would help Son’s cause, Townsend replied: “He is a top player, he’s a great; that word ‘legend’ should only be used in the right context.”

Son Heung-min a Spurs ‘great’ but not a Prem ‘legend’

Townsend jokingly added: “Someone put that on your script about me earlier and it’s not right.

“I think that Son has been a great player and great operator for Spurs, but a legend? No.”

Son will be aiming to prove Townsend and his other doubters wrong by helping Spurs win a trophy under Ange Postecoglou.

While that will not happen this season, as Spurs were knocked out of both the FA Cup and League Cup, Son and Postecoglou will be hoping to end the club’s curse next term.

The team has improved hugely this campaign and if they can make some more clever signings this summer it will give them a good chance of finally lifting some silverware.

Spurs could also feature in a European competition next season, as they currently sit in fifth spot in the Premier League, three points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa with a game in hand.

