Mykhailo Mudryk will be signed for £75m if he impresses this season at Tottenham

Tottenham ‘will’ make a £75million forward signing from a Premier League rival if his performances are at a good level this season, per a report.

Spurs shelled an enormous £302million in the summer, and that’s before their move for Omar Marmoush becomes permanent. They currently don’t have an awful lot to show for their spend, with only two sides below them in the league, and on the exact same record as Aston Villa.

In the final days of the summer window, they also brought in Mykhailo Mudryk, with Roberto De Zerbi feeling he could get something out of the Chelsea winger following a lengthy suspension for alleged doping offences, which have since been dropped. De Zerbi hopes the time they spent time together at Shakhtar Donetsk can spark a revival for the Ukrainian in N17.

The winger played 16 minutes off the bench on Tottenham debut, in the 0-0 draw with Nottingham Forest.

Spurs have the option to sign him from their London rivals for £75million, and per Football Insider, he will be signed if he performs to the standard the club expect.

Insider Pete O’Rourke said: “It’s hard to judge Mudryk right now, because he has been out of football for two years. It will take him a while to get up to speed, but if he does well and Tottenham do well with Mudryk in the team performing and producing, then there is a possibility that he could join on a permanent basis.

“The option is there, but there is a hefty price tag on his head, so let’s wait and see. A lot will depend on the player, and a lot will depend on how Tottenham do as well.”

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Roberto De Zerbi does not feel Mykhailo Mudryk is ready

That said, it might take Mudryk a while to get up to speed. He did not look good when he played for Chelsea in pre-season and Tottenham boss De Zerbi has admitted after his debut that the winger isn’t up to speed yet.

He said: “He’s not ready yet. He’s working to reach the best physical condition.

“He needs time, he needs work. In that position, we have Mathys Tel, big potential.

“But also Mathys takes too many wrong decisions, and Mudryk.”

Tel started the match against Forest but did little, before Mudryk came on. De Zerbi feels Marmoush is the club’s best chance of scoring goals, though they’re yet to do so in the Premier League after three games.

The Spurs boss said: “But anyway, if we want to score, I think Marmoush has 15 goals.”