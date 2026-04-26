Tottenham reportedly have ‘genuine interest’ in signing Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, who’s currently on loan at Barcelona, but there’s one big catch.

Spurs have been one of the most underwhelming sides in the Premier League this season. After finishing 17th last term, their good start quickly dissipated and they’re in serious relegation trouble – two points from safety, having dropped into the relegation places a couple of weeks ago.

The hope is of course that they gain enough points over the next four games to avoid relegation, and new boss Roberto De Zerbi will look to recruit some quality players thereafter.

One of those is United man Rashford, with Spanish outlet Sport stating Tottenham have ‘genuine interest’ in landing the forward.

The catch in that is that they must avoid relegation for that to be possible, as there’s not a chance Rashford would go from Barcelona to Championship football in the space of a few months.

‘Key players’ are being eyed for if Tottenham do manage to avoid the drop, though, per the report.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Rashford future uncertain

Barcelona have an option to make Rashford’s loan permanent for £26million, but TEAMtalk is aware they are hopeful of coming to an agreement on another 12-month loan.

Indeed, they are fully committed to bringing him back next season, but the structure of the deal remains unresolved between the clubs.

Rashford has verbally agreed personal terms in principle, per sources, and is awaiting an agreement between the clubs.

That makes Tottenham’s pursuit all the more bonkers. There is a chance that Rashford doesn’t get the move he wants if the two clubs can’t come to an agreement.

But after the forward has had a massive resurgence at one of the world’s biggest clubs, moving to a side who will hypothetically have just avoided relegation from the Premier League, would be a massive step backwards.

If he can’t make his dream move, Rashford will be looking to a bigger side than Tottenham, almost certainly.

With 13 goals and 13 assists so far for Barcelona, there will surely be huge sides on the hunt for the United man, too.

Arsenal urged to chase Rashford

Arsenal could be one of those clubs, with the side who currently top the Premier League urged by a presenter to go after Rashford.

Angelina Kelly said: “[Leandro] Trossard’s goals have dried up in 2026. [Noni] Madueke hasn’t been good enough and prefers to play on the right.

“Gabriel Martinelli, a few seasons ago, [he scored] 15 league goals in the 2022-23 season, but he seems to have been forced to stay wide and spend so much time running back and helping to defend.

“It’s actually a shame that you’ve got such a talented forward reduced to such a simplistic role, you could argue.

“I think that Arsenal need to sign a winger who maybe doesn’t want to defend, someone who breaks the rules a little bit and makes their own decisions, rather than following Mikel Arteta’s instructions to a tee.

“Rashford could be the answer, he doesn’t like to track back. So maybe they could compromise and get a winger then who does the appropriate amount of pressing and tracking back as per what Mikel Arteta wants, but still will want to do the important job of attacking.

“Having a player that stays up field and gets into the box is always a good thing.”