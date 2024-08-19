Tottenham have received the go-ahead to seal a transfer with Barcelona, though while the move has been approved by Barca manager Hansi Flick, sporting director Deco wants a different deal, according to reports.

Tottenham have slowly but surely overseen a fantastic summer transfer window that has addressed multiple different departments in their squad.

Archie Gray is one of English football’s brightest young stars and cam play in central midfield or at right-back.

Fresh off scoring 19 Premier League goals last season, Dominic Solanke joined Spurs in a club-record £65m switch from Bournemouth. That moves allows Ange Postecoglou to revert Son Heung-min to his favoured left wing role.

Tottenham have also boosted their options out wide through the capture of 19-year-old French winger, Wilson Odobert, from Burnley. Timo Werner has also returned for a second loan spell.

A series of long-awaited exits have also been sealed, with Emerson Royal (AC Milan), Joe Rodon (Leeds United) and Troy Parrott (AZ Alkmaar) leaving in permanent transfers.

Flop signing Tanguy Ndombele was released, while Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Marseille), Bryan Gil (Girona) and Alejo Veliz (Espanyol) left via the loan route.

Oliver Skipp will be next to depart upon completing a permanent switch to Leicester worth an initial £20m. According to several reports, forgotten left-back Sergio Reguilon could quickly follow.

READ MORE: The 10 most expensive transfers in the summer 2024 window, including Man Utd and Tottenham signings

Postecoglou has no use for Reguilon

Sky Sports reported 10 days ago that Barcelona had made initial enquiries into signing the 27-year-old.

Tottenham are willing to part ways with Reguilon who spent last season loaned to Manchester United and then Brentford. Reguilon is in the final year of his deal and as such, the pressure is on to find a buyer.

Sky reported: ‘Barcelona have been making enquiries about Tottenham left-back Sergio Reguilon.

‘They are understood to be exploring the conditions of a potential deal, with just a year left on his Spurs contract.

‘Spurs are open to selling Reguilon. He has not been part of Ange Postecoglou’s plans.’

That was followed by Spanish outlet Sport stating Barcelona manager Hansi Flick had given the green light to the signing.

Barca’s initial aim was to re-sign Man City’s Joao Cancelo. However, Pep Guardiola has since confirmed there is a way back for Cancelo at the Etihad.

According to Monday’s print edition of Sport, Barcelona are set to press ahead with a move for Reguilon. However, not everyone in Barca’s hierarchy are on board with the move.

Flick, Deco at odds over Tottenham swoop

It’s claimed that while Flick is convinced Reguilon would serve as a quality back-up to Alejandro Balde, sporting director Deco doesn’t see a need to make the move.

Instead, Deco believes Barcelona would be better served by signing a a left-sided winger as opposed to a left-back.

Barcelona had planned to buy Nico Williams, though he now appears destined to stay at Athletic Bilbao for one more season at least. Persistent links to Liverpool’s Luis Diaz have thus far come to nothing.

Given Sport’s claim Barcelona would have to sell multiple players before being able to finance a move for a suitable winger, the suggestion is Deco will relent and bow to Flick’s request to sign Reguilon.

The fact the left-back is in the final year of his Spurs deal means any bids that are lodged aren’t likely to be large ones.

But with the player not in Postecoglou’s plans and in the final year of his deal, Tottenham maye have to settle for accepting a nominal fee.

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce have also shown interest in signing Reguilon to replace Ferdi Kadioglu. The Turkey international has agreed personal terms with Brighton.

DON’T MISS: Tottenham on brink of £20m midfielder transfer while sensational hijack on Chelsea also kicks into gear