Tottenham get ‘serious’ for shock Sterling swoop after Frank says YES – Sources

Thomas Frank and Tottenham are getting 'serious' for Raheem Sterling, who is available via free agency

Tottenham hold a distinct advantage in the race to snap up new free agent, Raheem Sterling, and we can confirm that Spurs are not only strongly considering a move, but Thomas Frank is on board too.

Tottenham are giving serious consideration to making an approach for Raheem Sterling, who has become a free agent following his mutual departure from Chelsea, we can confirm.

The 31-year-old England international agreed to terminate the remaining 18 months of his contract at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday, bringing an end to a challenging three-and-a-half-year spell that saw him struggle for regular minutes.

Sterling, who joined Chelsea from Manchester City in 2022 for £47.5 million, has not featured competitively since May 2025 and spent last season on loan at Arsenal without making a significant impact.

Sources indicate that Tottenham view the experienced winger as a potential short-term reinforcement for their limited attacking options.

With the club competing in the Premier League and Champions League, Sterling’s pace, dribbling, and big-match pedigree – highlighted by four Premier League titles and over 100 top-flight goals – could offer valuable depth on the flanks.

Insiders have noted that an approach from north London “should not be totally ruled out,” particularly given Spurs’ need for wide-area experience. Sources also state that Thomas Frank is open to bringing Sterling in.

Sterling, who prefers to remain in London for family reasons, has drawn interest from several Premier League clubs, including West Ham United, Fulham, and Crystal Palace.

Nottingham Forest have sounded out the player and his camp, but as mentioned, Sterling’s preference right now if possible is to remain in the capital.

My colleague, Graeme Bailey recently brought news of Sterling receiving substantial offers to move abroad.

I can confirm that beyond the domestic scene, European sides such as Napoli are keen, though their sporting director, Giovanni Manna, has described a move as “difficult” due to the player’s “significant financial expectations.”

Sterling was pocketing in excess of £300,000-a-week at Stamford Bridge. Potential moves like ones to Napoli would heavily depend on Sterling accepting a sizeable reduction on what he’s recently been earning.

Interest from Major League Soccer teams in the United States has also surfaced as Sterling explores all avenues to secure regular football ahead of potentially featuring in the 2026 World Cup.

For Tottenham, this represents a low-risk – albeit potentially costly in terms of wages – opportunity to add proven quality without a transfer fee.

Nevertheless, it’s important to stress his substantial salary demands and recent lack of game-time could complicate negotiations, and would only see a short term deal put forward by Tottenham.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Latest Tottenham news – Romero to Real Madrid / Robertson belief

In other news, Tottenham are set to face a huge transfer headache amid strong reports in Spain that claim Real Madrid are to offer them a staggering €100m fee to sign Cristian Romero, though TEAMtalk can explain why such claims must be treated with caution.

Elsewhere, Spurs have been told they still have a significant chance of securing the signing of Andy Robertson this month amid strong claims the star remains keen to quit Liverpool with immediate effect.

READ MORE: All the done deals by Premier League clubs in the January 2026 transfer window