Tottenham have been given another problem in their pursuit of Morgan Gibbs-White, as Nottingham Forest are making further attempts to scupper them.

Spurs have made a good start to the summer transfer window. They’ve signed loanees from last season, Kevin Danso and Mathys Tel, permanently, as well as young centre-backs Kota Takai and Luka Vuskovic.

The statement signing so far was Mohammed Kudus, from West Ham, yet another Premier League signing is being eyed so that Tottenham can look to forget last season’s 17th-placed league finish.

They came out of nowhere for Nottingham Forest star Gibbs-White, reportedly triggering a £60million release clause.

But the move has stalled after Forest complained that Tottenham’s approach for the midfielder was not an official one.

And the City Ground outfit are making further attempts to stop the Spurs move and keep Gibbs-White for themselves.

GIVEMESPORT reports they are ‘actively working to persuade’ the midfielder to commit his long-term future to Forest, where he’s currently under contract for two more years.

They are also hoping to remove the release clause from his deal, but to this point it’s been difficult to get him to agree to a new contract at all.

DON’T MISS: ⚪️ Thomas Frank’s dream Tottenham attack as TWO explosive signings run riot

Forests’s year of strife

Reports of late have suggested that Forest have been trying for a year to get Gibbs-White to pen a new deal.

It’s believed he’d be in line for a big pay rise if he accepts the offer to stay at the City Ground.

After 17 direct goal contributions last season, Gibbs-White is worthy of being one of the highest-paid players at Forest.

But he could also move onto bigger things, so it’s unsurprising that to this point, Forest have had no luck in tying him down.

Tottenham round-up: Palhinha contact made

On the hunt for other midfielders, Spurs have reportedly made contact over a move for Bayern Munich midfielder Joao Palhinha.

They are also being linked with Morten Hjulmand and Adam Wharton – the latter is deemed to cost £80million.

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has stated that Tottenham defender Cristian Romero is not going to Atletico Madrid.

The transfer insider “expects” that the centre-back will stay at Spurs this summer.

Who’s Tottenham’s best Prem signing in last decade?