Tottenham gifted double striker boost as Man Utd cool interest in 169-goal ace and tempting price set

Tottenham Hotspur have been given a major lift in their pursuit of Brentford ace Ivan Toney, with Manchester United and two other clubs cooling their interest, while an enticing price tag has also been set, as per reports.

Toney was in brilliant form during the 2022-23 season, notching 20 goals in 33 Premier League games and establishing himself as one of the best finishers in England. However, the centre-forward had a frustrating end to the campaign as he ended up serving an eight-month ban for breaching the FA’s betting rules.

Toney returned to action midway through the last campaign and got off to a quick start, finding the back of the net four times in his first five Premier League appearances.

The goals then dried up for Brentford’s talisman in the final few months of the season, but he still made Gareth Southgate’s England squad for Euro 2024.

Toney went on to set up Harry Kane for England’s extra-time winner against Slovakia in the round of 16, while also scoring a no-look spot-kick during the penalty shoot-out victory over Switzerland in the quarter-finals.

It ended in heartbreak for Toney and England though as they were beaten 2-1 by Spain in the final.

The 28-year-old striker is now expected to take a short break before linking up with Brentford for pre-season training. But he is once again a hot topic in the transfer window.

Tottenham, Man Utd, Arsenal, Chelsea and West Ham United have all been linked with moves for Toney. And on Wednesday, Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Man Utd have held internal talks about a possible swoop for Toney.

Tottenham transfers: Ivan Toney boost

According to an update from The Sun, Tottenham are now in a great position to snare Toney as Man Utd, Arsenal and Chelsea are all prioritising different summer deals.

Tottenham are not alone in the transfer hunt, as West Ham are still keeping tabs on him as a potential target. However, Ange Postecoglou’s side will feel confident that they can get the better of West Ham if a bidding war starts between the two London clubs.

At the height of Toney’s form, Brentford set his valuation at between £80-100m. But Tottenham will be delighted to learn that Brentford are now ready to discuss a deal worth £50m or less.

The Bees appreciate that Toney’s value has dropped as a result of his betting ban, plus the player has now entered the final year of his contract.

Due to these factors, Spurs could end up striking a deal worth £40-50m, which would be great value for a striker of Toney’s ability. The former Newcastle United man has elite composure in front of goal, is a threat from set pieces and is also fantastic at linking up play with those around him.

It must be noted that Toney – who has netted 169 club career goals in 418 games – is not the only deadly striker Spurs are looking at as Postecoglou pushes to land a top No 9. It has been suggested today (Friday) that Spurs are in ‘daily contact’ with Jonathan David’s camp and are considering making an offer for the £25m-rated Lille star.

Either Toney or David could replace Richarlison in the Spurs squad. On Thursday, it was revealed that two rival clubs are ready to tussle over Richarlison’s signature.

