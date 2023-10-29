A Fulham star Tottenham attempted to sign in the summer is ‘set to leave’ the Cottagers in January, and manager Marco Silva is set to be given funds to make two statement signings, per reports.

Spurs were in the market for several additions in the centre-back position in the off-season. Micky van de Ven was successfully lured from Wolfsburg to the tune of £43m (including add-ons). However, with fellow new signing Ashley Phillips viewed as a long-term project, an established second signing at the heart of defence eluded Ange Postecoglou.

The transfer miss hasn’t affected Spurs thus far, with Cristian Romero and Van de Ven quickly forming a fine pairing.

However, with Davinson Sanchez sold to Galatasaray, reliable depth is in worryingly short supply. Eric Dier remained, though doesn’t appear to be fancied by Postecoglou.

As such, Tottenham have been tipped to go back in for a player they attempted to sign in the summer – Tosin Adarabioyo.

The 26-year-old was Fulham’s standout centre-half last term, though angled for a move away in the off-season.

Spurs and French side Monaco both showed interest, though a move did not come to pass.

Tosin is currently sidelined while recovering from groin surgery. However, according to Football Insider, he’s in line to be sold in the winter window when fully recovered.

FI state Tosin is ‘set to leave’ Craven Cottage in January and Fulham fully expect to receive significant bids.

Tosin is out of contract at season’s end and as such, the January window represents Fulham’s final chance to secure a fee.

The Evening Standard recently suggested Tosin could sign a new contract with Fulham, though FI don’t share that view.

Instead, an exit is reportedly expected and Tottenham will have a second shot at signing a Premier League-proven option to reinforce their defensive line.

How much Tosin might cost wasn’t speculated at in the piece. But given the player’s contract is running down, Fulham’s bargaining power is severely weakened.

Fulham eyeing two major signings

Any funds generated from Tosin’s sale will be put towards a pair of headline-grabbing additions, added the report.

A direct replacement for Tosin is wanted, while a more suitable to successor to Aleksandar Mitrovic will also be pursued.

Raul Jimenez and Carlos Vinicius have failed to replace the goals provided by Mitrovic. The Serbain left for Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal and his exit has hit Fulham’s forward line hard.

Marco Silva’s side have scored just eight goals in nine matches prior to today’s clash with Brighton. Realising the desperate need for firepower, FI state Fulham chiefs will back Silva in January and ‘spend big’.

One free-scoring frontman in Fulham’s sights is Stuttgart ace, Serhou Guirassy.

Guirassy, 27, has remarkably scored 14 goals in eight Bundesliga matches this term. A release clause of just £15m means Stuttgart are powerless to prevent an exit and will be reliant on player loyalty thwarting any bidders.

TEAMtalk exclusively learned Fulham have been the most proactive side in courting Guurassy ahead of the January window. Rival interest will come from Tottenham and Aston Villa, to name just two.

