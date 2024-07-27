Tottenham Hotspur have agreed to send Bryan Gil on loan to Girona, Fabrizio Romano has revealed, but his future beyond the 2024-25 season will be subject to some interesting new parameters.

Gil has become a top target for Girona in recent days and they have been the only club he has been considering joining. It follows a season on the fringes of the Tottenham team in which he only made 11 appearances.

The Spanish winger has always been more trusted back in his homeland, as seen via loan spells with Valencia and Sevilla, and he is set to spend the upcoming season at Girona.

Part of the City Football Group, Girona shocked LaLiga by finishing in the top four last season and securing Champions League qualification.

They will have Gil along for the ride, but Romano has revealed some unusual details about what his future will hold after the loan spell.

The Italian reporter has unearthed that Tottenham have given Gil a contract extension before signing off on his loan exit. Given that he was previously due to reach the end of his deal in 2026, it should protect his value.

In fact, Tottenham have written a release clause into Gil’s new deal. It means clubs will be able to buy him for €15m (which is about £12.7m at the moment, but exchange rates could alter that by next year).

Gil to be granted final say on Tottenham sale

While Girona will not have a formal option to buy Gil, they will be given first refusal on him. The final decision, when it comes to it, will be Gil’s though.

Given how much the 23-year-old wanted to join Girona, he could be happy to stick with them for the long-term, but first of all it will have to be seen how player and club get on next season.

While Gil prepares to leave, Tottenham are set to sign South Korean winger Yang Min-hyuk, although the teenager won’t arrive until January.

So far this summer, they have already signed Lucas Bergvall and Archie Gray, as well as extending Timo Werner’s loan from RB Leipzig.

Werner included, there is plenty of competition for places in Tottenham’s attack, which would limit Gil’s opportunities for playing time in north London. He should be able to lodge more minutes with Girona, who are based about 100km away from Gil’s birthplace of L’Hospitalet de Llobregat.

Gil, who originally arrived at Tottenham in 2021 in a part-exchange deal involving Erik Lamela with Sevilla, was left out of Ange Postecoglou’s squad for the Asian leg of the club’s pre-season tour so he could explore transfer opportunities, and one is now very close to materialising.

The fact he has extended his contract with Tottenham may suggest his time with them isn’t over, but the insertion of the release clause would indicate otherwise.

Hence, Gil could have reached his limit after making 43 appearances for Tottenham. He has never scored for the club.

