Tottenham appear to have been given a boost to their hopes of landing a top replacement for Ange Postecoglou, if they decide to pull the trigger on the under-pressure Australian coach.

Spurs currently sit just 10 points above the relegation places in the Premier League after just one win in their last eight outings, while they also crashed out of both the Carabao Cup and FA Cup in the space of just four days last week.

Injuries have been used as a constant excuse for their struggles, which has certainly played its part, but Postecoglou has also refused to adapt his style of football when using inferior players and that has also played a part in Tottenham‘s woeful run of form.

And, while TT understands that the club remains behind the manager for now – as injured players start to return – they are also doing their due diligence on who could replace him.

The likes of Andoni Iraola, Thomas Frank, Edin Terzic, Kieran McKenna and former boss Mauricio Pochettino have all been linked with the role, while it’s been reported that the club are also keen on Inter chief Simone Inzaghi.

However, TBR Football has given an update on the first of those names, Bournemouth boss Iraola, and his stance on potentially quitting the south coast outfit.

They state the 42-year-old Spaniard has told the Cherries that he wants to wait before committing his future to them, amid the strong links to a switch to north London.

Iraola replaced Gary O’Neil as Bournemouth in what was a shock move back in 2023 and, although he got off to a slow start, he has since turned the Cherries into one of the most impressive teams in the Premier League.

Indeed, Iraola’s men currently sit seventh in the table in what has been a remarkable season so far and it’s clear all that good work has not gone unnoticed.

No talks yet but Bournemouth want Iraola stay

TBR Football adds that Bournemouth are keen to tie down Iraola to a new contract, but they have not yet opened talks with their highly-rated coach.

For his part, it’s noted that the former Rayo Vallecano coach has never been keen on signing long-term deals during his managerial career so far. Add in Tottenham’s interest and you can see why Bournemouth might be getting a little twitchy.

Indeed, it’s also claimed that Iraola was also a target for Manchester City before Pep Guardiola committed to a new deal, while he was also discussed by Liverpool’s hierarchy as they pondered a replacement for legendary coach Jurgen Klopp.

To that end, Bournemouth are determined to keep Iraola, with sources telling TBR Football that they are ‘confident’ that the Spaniard will commit to the Vitality Stadium.

As for Tottenham’s stance on appointing Iraola, our inside man Fraser Fletcher tells us that the Spaniard remains a key target the club if things continue to go downhill under Postecoglou.

IN FOCUS – Postecoglou vs Iraola records in charge of Spurs, Bournemouth