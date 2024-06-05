Tottenham have been told exactly what to expect from Lucas Bergvall when the Swedish sensation arrives this summer, and it appears there is some real steel to go along with the silky football.

The north London club agreed an £8.5million deal to sign the talented 18-year-old late in the January transfer window, beating off LaLiga giants Barcelona in the process.

However, he remained at Swedish side Djurgardens for the remainder of the campaign and will link up with Ange Postecoglou’s men for pre-season.

Bergvall will arrive at Tottenham having earned rave reviews in his homeland, with the versatile midfielder having made 37 appearances in the Swedish Allsvenskan.

DEEP DIVE: Tottenham striker targets: EVERY single option linked with a summer 2024 switch

The teenager nominally lines up as a No.10 but he ended up playing in a deeper-lying role in his final few games for his club and bagged a brace against Mjallby in the penultimate match of the season.

And former teammate Jacob Bergstrom, who was on the opposing side, was quick to point out that Bergvall’s game is not all about flair and creativity and that he has some bite to him – something that should bode well at Tottenham and in the English game.

When speaking about the one-cap Sweden international, Bergstrom told Fotbol Skanalen: “He pushed me down in a tackle, that says it all. That it’s not just a nice little player who’s good with the ball, but that [has] almost everything, I think. A fine person, a great guy.”

Asked if Bergvall’s physique had changed significantly from last season, Bergstrom added: “He spices it up with the fact that he has gained a lot of kilos. I don’t think so, he probably just made it up, so to speak. He was strong even then, I think.”

Bergvall had been due to join up with Sweden’s Under-21s after his final game for Djurgardens at the weekend but has been forced to pull out of the squad through injury.

Bergvall to showcase his talents in pre-season

Instead, the player will take a well-earned break before officially becoming a Spurs player on Monday July 1 and Bergvall has also spoken about what he will being to Postecoglou’s side.

“I’ve had good matches [as a nuimber] 10 absolutely, but also less well,” he explained. “It feels like I have found a more even level and can be a little more free and come out and get the ball and control the game a little more as a six or eight and we have talked more about that.”

As Djurgardens say goodbye the talented playmaker, they do so with immense pride at being there for the start of his journey.

Speaking ahead of Bergvall’s final game for the club, sporting director Bosse Andersson said: “The way he’s handled this entire period since he was cleared on February 2, he’s done it in a fantastic way and really shown that he’s a great player who has an incredibly bright future. The sky is the limit.”

Tottenham will certainly be hoping that is the case and that Bergvall can hit the ground running in a midfield that could see some change this summer.

Postecoglou mixed and matched the quartet of Yves Bissouma, Pape Sarr, Rodrigo Bentancur and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in the second half of the season after struggling to find the right balance in his engine room.

READ MORE: Tottenham could sign sublime talent for £35m less than his exit clause in Postecoglou coup

At least one of that quartet, namely Hojbjerg, will be moved on this summer after being ill-suited to Postecoglou’s style of football while there are also rumours that Bissouma could also be offloaded having lost his form completely after returning from the African Cup on Nations.

Adding Bergvall to the mix will certainly provide Postecoglou with another quality option, it just depends on how quickly the teenager can adapt to the demands of the Premier League.