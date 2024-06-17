Tottenham aim to replace Emerson Royal with another Brazil international who’ll cost in excess of €40m to sign amid encouraging updates on both potential transfers.

Right-back Emerson cost Tottenham £25.8m when signed from Barcelona in the summer of 2021. Emerson struggled to justify that price tag in the early going, though did show signs of improvement during the latter part of Antonio Conte’s tenure.

However, the arrival of Pedro Porro has shunted Emerson down the order. Porro is the undisputed first choice on the right side of defence, leaving Emerson to feed off scraps elsewhere.

Indeed, the vast bulk of Emerson’s 22 appearances in the Premier League last season came out of position when covering at centre-back or left-back.

Tottenham have given the green light to Emerson’s sale this summer and Serie A giant AC Milan are hovering.

A prior report from Italy stated Tottenham are demanding €20m/£16.9m for Emerson’s transfer. Milan are understood to only be willing to go as high as €15m-€18m which equates to £12.7m-£15.2m.

However, given another of Milan’s targets – Aston Villa’s Matty Cash – will cost even more (€25m/£21.2m), there’s hope the Italian side will eventually pay up for Emerson.

Now, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the state of play for Tottenham’s right-back position.

READ MORE: Five Tottenham players who could be axed by Postecoglou as part of summer squad revamp

Emerson out, Vanderson in?

Taking to X, Romano confirmed Milan are Emerson’s priority destination if he does leave. The suggestion there is Milan won’t struggle to agree personal terms with the player.

But of more exciting news to Spurs fans is the identity of the player who could take Emerson’s place.

Romano confirmed Tottenham are showing interest in Monaco and Brazil right-back, Vanderson.

The 22-year-old has racked up two caps for Brazil since making his senior debut in 2023 and now counts Spurs among his suitors.

Vanderson has returned figures of 15 goal contributions in 84 appearances for Monaco and like Porro, can also play in a more advanced role on the right flank if required.

Vanderson would be viewed as stiff competition for Porro, though won’t come cheaply. Indeed, Romano added Monaco will demand upwards of €40m/£34m before signing off on a sale.

“Tottenham are showing interest in AS Monaco right back Vanderson, one of the options only if Emerson Royal leaves the club,” wrote Romano.

“Not an easy one as Monaco want more than €40m fee, but Spurs appreciate him.

“Emerson, expected to leave Tottenham with AC Milan being his priority.”

The rearguard is where the bulk of the action is expected to lay at Tottenham this summer.

Aside from right-back, Spurs are also expected to sign a new centre-half. On that front, talks with an Italian starter at Euro 2024 are reportedly underway…

DON’T MISS: Tottenham talks for dominant Euro 2024 centre-back revealed, while Maresca begins Chelsea push