Tottenham go cold over £14.5m transfer, as blanked Euro giant fear deal will collapse

Tottenham have yet to let RB Leipzig know if they want to sign Timo Werner permanently

Tottenham have reportedly not yet contacted RB Leipzig regarding their decision over whether or not to keep Timo Werner, leading to panic that the German side won’t receive the £14.5million.

Werner’s career will soon reach an important crossroads. Indeed, after impressing in both Germany in his youth and then England somewhat – directly contributing to 40 Chelsea goals and a Champions League title in two seasons – he’s not been overly effective since.

After his second year at Stamford Bridge, the German forward returned to his previous club of Leipzig, who decided halfway through his second season back that he was not needed.

That led Werner to Tottenham, where he has scored twice and assisted three times in 13 Premier League games.

An injury has meant he’s not played any of Spurs’ last four league games.

It may be a combination of those factors that have led to the north London outfit failing to make a decision on the forward’s future quite yet.

They have the option to make his stay permanent for approximately £14.5million.

However, according to reports, Tottenham have yet to communicate their decision with Leipzig, despite the fact there’s just one game left in the season, and it would be expected that their minds would have been made up by now.

Tottenham offer no clarity on Werner future

Indeed, it’s suggested Spurs have not yet made contact with Leipzig over whether they want to buy the forward.

That’s despite the fact the German club’s manager, Marco Rose, has insisted Tottenham need to make a decision quickly.

That would allow his side to plan for a future either with or without Werner.

However, currently, there is no more clarity from the Premier League outfit than there was a few months ago.

Leipzig in panic due to Spurs blank

As a result, it seems Leipzig are in fear that they might not receive the fee they were paying for.

Indeed, their perceived concern stems from the fact it’s believed they want Werner to be sold.

That he was shipped off halfway through this season after failing to score more than twice answers why that is.

However, it seems Leipzig will remain in limbo for a while before Tottenham inform them of their choice.

