Tottenham go above and beyond in newly agreed deal after Marc Guehi bid rejected

Tottenham have bid for Marc Guehi and returned for Axel Disasi

Tottenham have failed with an audacious bid to sign Crystal Palace centre-back, Marc Guehi, though they are doing all they can to secure an alternate deal after going above and beyond in their agreement.

Spurs landed Kevin Danso from Lens on Sunday, with the Austrain centre-back joining on a six-month loan that contains an obligation to buy. As such, Danso will turn his temporary move permanent in the summer to the tune of €25m/£20.9m.

But with Tottenham competing on four fronts and ravaged by injuries, the besieged club are seeking further additions – including at centre-back.

“The club is still looking there for opportunities,” said Postecoglou in the aftermath of Danso’s signing.

“They’ve been working hard and we don’t want to bring just anyone in, and sometimes that takes a bit longer, which is frustrating for everybody.”

Spurs moved for AC Milan’s Fikayo Tomori before the England international snubbed the opportunity to join.

That prompted Tottenham to sweep in for Chelsea’s Axel Disasi who has the green light to leave before tonight’s 11pm deadline.

Aston Villa had long since agreed personal terms with the 26-year-old, though Unai Emery’s side were unwilling to match Chelsea’s demand regarding a loan fee.

With Tottenham desperate for more bodies, they weren’t so reluctant to meet Chelsea’s high asking price and a club-to-club agreement on a six-month loan was forged. Per reporter Ben Jacobs, the loan fee agreed between Spurs and Chelsea is around £5m.

Another factor emboldening Chelsea to do business with bitter rivals Tottenham is the fact they’re not a threat to Chelsea’s aims of qualifying for the Champions League.

Aston Villa – who currently sit just three points behind the Blues – are very much a contender for UCL qualification at Chelsea’s expense.

But while Chelsea and Spurs found common ground on the loan fee, Disasi rejected the chance to move across London.

And per the latest from Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham are refusing to give up on Disasi after seeing an entirely separate bid for Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi turned down.

“Tottenham keep trying for Axel Disasi after loan fee agreed with Chelsea as revealed yesterday, no green light yet from player,” wrote Romano on X.

“Spurs also made a late bid for Marc Guehi in last 48 hours as top target but Palace rejected, will now run to summer; out of contract in June 2026.”

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Fraser Fletcher, has been told Spurs are willing to back off from Disasi and pursue other targets if it becomes apparent the Frenchman simply will not budge.

Tottenham are not content to bark up the wrong tree for the next 13 hours and will switch to alternatives if their latest attempts to convince Disasi don’t succeed.

Latest Tottenham news – Leon Bailey, Noah Okafor

In other news, Tottenham are also seeking to add firepower to their frontline.

Spurs put a call into Aston Villa to discuss a move for Leon Bailey. The 27-year-old Jamaican is also in Manchester United’s sights, though per the Athletic, United’s move has not progressed.

AC Milan’s Noah Okafor is another attacking option in Spurs’ sights. The latest on that deal via Gazzetta dello Sport can be found here.

