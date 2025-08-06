Tottenham are aiming high in their quest to replace Son Heung-min with a report revealing a Portuguese superstar is being targeted – though they do also have two other options from within the Premier League.

Son is primed to bring his 10-year spell with Tottenham to a close upon completing a switch to MLS outfit, LAFC. Spurs are poised to receive a fee ‘in excess’ of €15m and while Son wasn’t at his peak last term, he’ll still leave a giant void in north London.

Tottenham have already turned Mathys Tel’s loan spell permanent and signed Mohammed Kudus. However, a direct replacement for Son is being sought, especially after James Maddison suffered what appeared to be a serious knee injury in pre-season.

Spurs have been linked with an eye-catching move for Real Madrid’s Rodrygo. Such a move is highly unlikely, with Fabrizio Romano revealing Rodrygo does not want to leave Real Madrid despite his repeated omissions from the starting eleven in the Club World Cup.

Real Madrid are open to cashing in but will only do so on two conditions. Firstly, a club must bid upwards of €100m and secondly, Rodrygo must ask to leave. As mentioned, the Brazilian doesn’t wish to depart.

Accordingly, Tottenham must turn their attention elsewhere and per the latest from GiveMeSport, they’re sizing up AC Milan and Portugal ace, Rafael Leao.

The 26-year-old has racked up 40 caps for his national side and has been named in three of the last four Serie A teams of the season.

Leao broke double figures in BOTH goals and assists for Milan in each of the last four campaigns. As far as replacements for Son go, Leao would certainly be a worthy one.

GMS stated Spurs’ interest in Leao is ‘genuine’, though there is an acceptance they’d have to push the boat out financially to get a deal done.

Who else are Tottenham considering?

Others Tottenham have considered for the left wing position include Jack Grealish and Alejandro Garnacho, per the report.

Garnacho has the green light to leave Manchester United this summer and is determined to remain in the Premier League.

However, Garnacho is giving total priority to signing with Chelsea who aim to sign both he and Xavi Simons before the window draws to a close.

Man City are open to offloading Grealish and Everton have shown interest in a loan approach.

The biggest issue affecting any side hoping to land Grealish is the player’s colossal £300,000-a-week wages.

